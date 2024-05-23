



Google AI will power Honor's upcoming smartphone lineup

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) The Chinese smartphone maker said on Wednesday that Google's artificial intelligence features will be built into its upcoming Honor devices.

Honor plans to leverage Google Cloud to build generative AI experiences into new hardware.

CNBC quoted an Honor spokesperson as saying that the integration includes Google's AI assistant Gemini and Imagen 2, a tool that generates images from text.

Also read: Apple's iPhone sales fall 24% in China, dropping it to fourth place behind Vivo and Huawei

The partnership with Google will allow Honor to leverage advanced generative AI capabilities that would be difficult for individual smartphone manufacturers to develop on their own.

In January, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) partnered with Google Cloud to integrate Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 into its devices.

Honor has underscored its focus on AI, unveiling the Magic 6 Pro in February with AI-powered features that allow users to open apps just by looking at their phone.

Meanwhile, despite Google's AI capabilities, analysts expect Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) to leverage Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), which backed ChatGPT parent company OpenAI, to upgrade Siri. There is.

Price Action: GOOGL stock was down 1.08% at $175.96 at last check on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This content was created in part with the help of AI tools, and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Up your stock market game with Benzinga Pro, the #1 “News and Everything Else” trading tool in the “Active Investor's Secret Weapon” – Start your 14-day trial now by clicking here.

Want the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

The article “Google AI Will Power Honor's Next Smartphone Lineup” originally appeared on Benzinga.com.

2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/google-ai-powers-honors-next-163735345.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos