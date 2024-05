Why Healthcare Organizations are Starting Innovation Centers

Transforming Healthcare with Innovation Funding

Also on the East Coast, MaineHealth created an innovation department in 2020 to help employees foster fresh ideas to improve care and operations.

The MaineHealth Innovation Center will provide investment capital, education and connections to experts inside and outside the organization to help innovators accelerate their projects or turn their ideas into products, said Susan Ahern, vice president of innovation at MaineHealth.

To date, the center has funded about 25 care team member projects, from new designs for hospital gowns to augmented reality systems to help struggling newborns in rural communities.

“We define innovation as a novel idea that solves an unmet need in care. It could be a new product, process or care team model,” Ahern says. “Innovation is even more powerful when it encompasses all three.”

Learn more: Remote patient monitoring enhances nurse workflow.

In some cases, innovators use funds to purchase technology to solve a problem. We may also rely on departmental partners for technical expertise.

For example, the University of Southern Maine serves as the in-house engineering and design team for MaineHealths innovators, and the university’s Maker Innovation Studio is equipped with a wide range of technology to support health system entrepreneurs, including 3D printers, high-resolution scanners, Apple Mac computers, and software, including Adobe Creative Cloud and Autodesk software.

In one project, two pediatricians wanted to develop an AR system to teach doctors how to resuscitate newborns. MaineHealth Innovation connected her two physicians to Case Western Reserve University, which has expertise in AR software.

Together, they developed an AR system that allows MaineHealth doctors to learn neonatal resuscitation using Microsoft HoloLens mixed reality headsets, Ahern said.

In another project, an internal medicine doctor bought a specialized AI-powered retinal camera to screen patients for diabetes, which can cause blindness. His rural area faces a shortage of ophthalmologists, so the technology has allowed more patients to get their eyes checked, Ahern said.

Overall, she has heard positive feedback about the Innovation Center. Staff are enthusiastic, morale is up, and clinicians tell me they are satisfied because they can make a bigger impact in our community and the world, Ahern says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://healthtechmagazine.net/article/2024/05/why-healthcare-organizations-are-launching-innovation-centers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos