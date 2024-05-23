Google may cut funding to US news publishers





Google has threatened to remove links to news organizations in California over the state's new bill, but it may further cut investment in the industry: Axios reports that the tech giant has told nonprofit newsrooms it may stop funding the Google News Initiative, which has provided more than $300 million to thousands of news organizations.

Google issued the warning in response to another bill aimed at supporting local news organizations in California. If passed, the bill would impose a 7.25% tax on large companies like Google every time they sell user information to advertisers. The money raised from this tax would go toward tax credits for news organizations in the state.

While the law only goes into effect in California, Google has reportedly warned news organizations that it may suspend new subsidies nationwide. Sources told Axios that Google is concerned that this will set a precedent that could spread to other states. Last month, Google experimented with removing links to news organizations in California in response to the pending California Journalism Protection Act (CJPA). The bill would force big tech platforms like Google and Meta to pay for links to articles from California-based news publishers.

When asked for comment, Google referred The Verge to a post it made about CPJA in April. At the time, Jafar Zaidi, Google's vice president of news partnerships, said the company was excited about new partnerships through Google News Showcase, news product and licensing programs, and the planned Google News initiative.

News publishers have long argued that big tech companies should pay more for links to their articles, and for good reason. A working paper released last year estimated that if the nationwide law were passed, Google would owe publishers between $11.9 billion and $13.9 billion annually. Other countries with laws aimed at protecting publishers, such as Australia and Canada, have received similar threats from Google. However, the company ultimately agreed to compensate media in both countries.

