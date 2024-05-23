Google Flights shows Southwest fares





Changetake

Southwest Airlines has long been known for not posting its fares on Google Flights or online travel agencies.

meghna maharishi

What once seemed unlikely now seems like a reality: Southwest Airlines is joining Google Flights.

It's unclear when exactly the change took place, but it appears Southwest fares started appearing on Google Flights starting Wednesday. The airline has long been known for not posting fares on Google Flights or online travel agents as a way to reduce distribution costs and build loyalty among customers.

A Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas Love Field to Denver was listed on Google Flights on Wednesday afternoon.

Southwest Airlines said it wants to increase its visibility on travel platforms.

“We have expanded the reach of Southwest.com by giving Google Flights users greater visibility into our available flights, fares, and the benefits of our products and services,” Southwest said in a statement. Stated. “In the first pilot of this partnership, we enabled Google Flights users to compare different fare options and click directly to Southwest.com to book their chosen itinerary.”

This marks one of the biggest strategic shifts in history for Southwest Airlines as it looks for ways to remain competitive amid an international and luxury travel boom.

In addition to changing consumer preferences, the company has also been affected by Boeing's delivery delays as airlines cut capacity and paused hiring of pilots and flight attendants.

The airline's tickets have also started appearing on Chase Travel's booking portal, but other credit card companies currently cannot access Southwest Airlines tickets.

According to travel blog View From the Wing, Southwest Airlines could also benefit from displaying fares on Google Flights. The Department of Transportation's new rules require airlines to disclose all ancillary charges associated with ticket purchases, even on third-party sites. Southwest already had no change fees or checked bag fees, so displaying fares on Google Flights could help it look more attractive compared to its competitors.

Southwest considering bigger changes

Southwest Airlines is currently conducting an in-depth study of consumer preferences as it discusses further changes to its model. CEO Bob Jordan said on a call with analysts on April 25 that the company hasn't conducted such a study in several years.

In particular, Jordan said Southwest Airlines is considering implementing a seat reservation system and adding premium cabins to its aircraft. These changes would be the most significant for Southwest Airlines, which has differentiated itself in the industry with its economy seats and open boarding process.

“We remain committed to the industry's highest customer focus and are committed to understanding and meeting our customers' expectations,” Jordan said on the conference call. We have made changes such as installing storage shelves and seat power supplies.We will continue to adapt as necessary.”

The company reported a first-quarter loss of $231 million, down from $159 million in the same period last year, slightly below Wall Street expectations and worse than many of its peers.

When asked about seating changes and boarding at the 2023 Skift Aviation Forum, Jordan said nothing is happening and there have been no talks.

But Jordan said Southwest doesn't factor in baggage fees. American Airlines, United Airlines and JetBlue have increased baggage fees, citing inflation and rising operating costs. Southwest Airlines, on the other hand, allows you to check two bags for free.

The reason baggage fees are not considered is because some people choose Southwest Airlines because there are no baggage fees, Jordan said.

Watch Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan speak at Skift Aviation Forum 2023 here:

