Which AI will remove objects most effectively?





Android offers quite a few options when it comes to using AI to remove objects from photos: Google has Magic Eraser within Google Photos, Adobe has Generative Remove powered by Firefly, and Samsung has Object Eraser within its Gallery app.

The basic function of all these is to remove unwanted objects or people from a photo. But is one service better than the other? We'll find out. We'll feed the same image into both Google Photos and Adobe Lightroom apps to determine which one is better. We won't use Samsung's Object Eraser here, since it's exclusive to Galaxy phones, but we can say for sure that Samsung's solution is very good. On my Galaxy S24 Ultra, if I plan on removing an object, I'll almost always use the Object Eraser instead of the Magic Eraser. But now that Lightroom has a fix, I might have to reconsider which app I use.

Let's go for a test.

Originals vs Google Photos vs Lightroom

I'll keep my comments short and explain most of them with pictures, but I wanted to provide a little insight into how I used the app and the results.

Using Lightroom is very easy. Just open the photo you want to edit and hit the “Delete” button. From here, circle or brush over the parts you want to remove. The app then sends the image to the cloud for processing. This seems to take a little while, but when you get back, the results are very solid. Take the image above as an example. In this burning prop, we had a shipping container behind us, so the top lines are a bit messy in Google Photos, but Lightroom kept the linearity of the object perfect. The bottom of the railing was handled better in the photo, but if I were to give a point to one of these photos, it would be Lightroom.

Google Photos is also easy to use. Select the app in Photos and press the edit button. From here, you can tap on the magic eraser in the tools section or enter the complete AI-powered solution with the icon on the far right. Once inside, brush or circle the area you want to remove. Google Photos seems to have much faster results, but I would say the overall images fall short of Adobe's results.

In the image below, it would be hard to tell if there was anything else in this photo other than the brick wall. I think both Photos and Lightroom did a great job, but Adobe was slightly better at handling shadows, and Google got 1 point for handling wood floors.

The example below is probably a popular example for those who use such functionality. People were standing in front of it as I was trying to capture this beautiful sunset. The result is technically the same, but with the group of people removed, Adobe handled the sun's reflection on the water better. The key is Lightroom.

This photo below is a bit trickier, and the service really needs to fill in the gaps in this cliff. I think they both did a great job showing plenty of detail in the rock, but technically Google Photos was more faithful to the original, preserving the dirt where my wife was standing. Both did a very good job generating the background for where she was standing.

The presence of unwanted people in the background is probably another frequent use case for these apps. In the shot below, both services handled removing these people very well. Neither handled the railing well, but in this regard Lightroom is the go to. It simply looks more authentic, as the fence in the background looks more realistic. It may seem a bit difficult to choose between them, but to my eyes it is.

Based on these samples, if I were to use Google Photos or Lightroom for my object removal needs, I would choose Lightroom. Both perform this task very well, but Adobe's Firefly seems to have better context awareness of what's in the photo. This is by no means a complete victory. I think Photo does a much better job, but in my opinion Adobe wins here.

What does your eye see? Do you agree that Lightroom tends to give better results than Google Photos, or is my eye getting worse?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.droid-life.com/2024/05/22/google-photos-or-adobe-lightroom-which-ai-object-remover-should-you-use/

