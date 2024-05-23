Google's new AI search keeps making mistakes





Google promised a radical overhaul of ubiquitous search at I/O last week, but users are already pushing its limits.

In some cases, new AI-powered tools may return responses that are not accurate. Some are a bit gibberish, and some are just flat out wrong.

It's called AI Overview: Instead of giving you a list of third-party web pages, the new Google Search feature creates a new box with conversational answers collected from across the web and powered by generative AI.

“Let Google do the Google for you,” search chief Liz Reid said on stage last week.

But in searches shared on X, users received contradictory instructions to boil taro or were advised to grab scissors and run after the AI ​​appeared to take the joke search seriously.

When we asked if the dog had ever played in the NHL, Google said yes, apparently confused with a charity event for rescued puppies.

Another time, Google's AI assistant said a series of presidents had graduated from UW-Madison, citing a web page that mentioned a time when students at the school had the same names as U.S. presidents.

Paul Squire

Inverse editor Jake Kleinman noted that a search for the biggest flops of 2024 returned a list from a website that speculates on future box office successes. Based on that article, AI Overview confidently stated that movies that haven't even been released yet are already flops.

A Google spokesperson told Business Insider that the examples being shared online “are extremely rare queries and are not representative of most people's experiences.” A spokesperson said, “The majority of AI overviews provide high quality information.''

A spokesperson said these examples began gaining attention in search after being posted on social media. Google said it has seen an increase in search usage and user satisfaction since the launch of its AI Overview.

“We conducted extensive testing before releasing this new experience, and we plan to use these individual examples as we continue to improve the system as a whole,” the spokesperson said.

Google said at I/O that AI Overviews is available across the US and will be rolled out to 1 billion users by the end of the year, but some users are already looking for ways to disable it.

A Google spokesman said the company was introducing a “web” filter that would only show links.

In addition to reliability issues, AI has faced concerns from business owners who have long relied on SEO to drive hits and advertising revenue.

They worry that AI Overview will dramatically reduce search traffic to their websites.

“Links included in AI summaries are getting more clicks than if the page were displayed as a traditional web listing for that query,” Reed said in a blog post, adding that Google ” We will continue to focus on sending valuable traffic to publishers and creators.” ”

