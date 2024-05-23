Tencent Announces Winners of Flagship CarbonX Program to Fight Climate Change





CarbonX aims to advance technology for climate change mitigation and promote carbon neutrality.

Tencent will award awards to 13 outstanding teams who made it through the first phase of the groundbreaking CarbonX program. This program aims to promote promising new climate technologies. The winning team, selected from over 300 initial applications and over 300 finalists, will receive a total of approximately RMB 100 million (US$ 14 million) in financial support from Tencent. This demonstrates the company's commitment to driving sustainable social innovation in the fight against climate change.

CarbonX was founded in March 2023 to advance the next generation of low carbon technologies. Tencent has committed to injecting RMB 200 million (US$28 million) in catalytic funding over the next three years into innovative ideas that might otherwise stagnate or not catch on. .

CarbonX's first phase focused on carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and technology-based carbon removal. These solutions were selected for their unique ability to curb emissions from hard-to-abate industries like steel and cement, reduce continued reliance on fossil fuels, and reduce legacy emissions created by decades of industrialization.

Backed by Tencent's Tech for Good mission and an alliance of like-minded industry partners, CarbonX aims to help these cutting-edge technologies leap from research or early launch stages to commercial scale. The ultimate goal is to help make a significant impact towards the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement, including reducing emissions by 45% by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. is.

Dr. Hao Shu, Tencent's Vice President of Sustainable Social Value and Director of Tencent's Carbon Neutrality Institute, said: Our CarbonX program aims to accelerate the growth of these technologies, positively impacting society as a whole and laying the foundations for a more sustainable future. ”

“To pave the way to a greener economy, we must promote the development of cutting-edge low-carbon technologies,” said Professor Jerry Yeung, Dean of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Co-Chair of the CarbonX Expert Committee. “Just as solar and wind power were nurtured in the early stages, new solutions such as CCUS and technology-based carbon removal need our early support.”

The CarbonX program brought together experts from academia, industry, and the investor community as judges and welcomed applications from a diverse range of participants across three different tracks.

CarbonX Lab: Designed to incubate research institutes, universities, or labs that bring innovative climate solutions CarbonX Accelerator: Designed to accelerate the growth of climate technology startups that demonstrate commercialization potential CarbonX Infrastructure: Designed to support capacity building to drive industry development

The finalists will consist of four projects from the Lab track, six projects from the Accelerator track, and three projects from the Infrastructure track. These projects include using steel slag to capture and store carbon directly from furnace exhaust, converting CO2 into sustainable aviation fuels and valuable chemicals through electrochemical reactions and microorganisms, and raising hopes. We are exploring innovative solutions, including using new approaches to capture CO2 directly from the atmosphere. Reduce costs to less than USD 150 per ton.

Meanwhile, Tencent is also collaborating with Tsinghua University to develop a comprehensive system of measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) tools to accurately measure progress towards decarbonization.

In addition to receiving financial and advisory support, some projects will also have the opportunity to collaborate with industry partners and test their research beyond the laboratory setting.

Building on the success of the first phase, Tencent plans to launch the second generation of CarbonX globally as early as later this year, with the aim of pursuing early-stage climate technology innovations.

