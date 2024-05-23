Southwest Airlines joins Google Flights





Finally, there's something even more exciting about Google Flights. Southwest Airlines has joined the search engine.

Google's flight search engine is one of the most powerful tools for purchasing airfare, but historically it has been hampered by a lack of Southwest flights, which left users unable to fully understand the airfare to their desired destination.

But don't blame it on Google. The Dallas-based airline has long refrained from displaying or selling its fares through online travel agents or search aggregators. (One exception is Southwest Airlines' relationship with Chase, which allows some credit cardholders to book tickets through the Chase Travel Portal.)

But Southwest is currently undergoing a major digital transformation that will have far-reaching effects across the airline industry: As of May 22, the airline's fares will appear in Google Flights search results, just like other major U.S. airlines.

Southwest said in a statement that it is testing a partnership with Google that will allow Google Flights users to compare different fare options and then click directly to Southwest.com to book their selected itinerary.

Showing results on Google Flights is another evolution for airlines that have built customer loyalty for decades by toeing the line. Last month, his CEO at Southwest Airlines, Bob Jordan, said the airline was seriously considering potential alternatives to its long-standing open-seat policy. The company also plans to introduce late-night flights in the next few years.

What Southwest Airlines on Google Flights means for travelers

In fact, travelers can now easily compare flight prices between airlines at a glance, which is a boon for deal seekers around the world, said Kyle Potter, executive editor of deal site Thrifty Traveler.

“I really think this is a big deal for Southwest, for Google Flights and for travelers across the country,” he said. Southwest, by design, didn't list its fares for sale on Google or pretty much any other site because it didn't want to put royalties in the hands of middlemen.

Until now, the only way to book a Southwest flight was directly on the airline's website or app, so the biggest impact will be on travelers who wouldn't normally consider the airline.

Potter added that this will greatly increase awareness of Southwest Airlines for people who are just starting to search for flights and didn't realize they needed to check out Southwest.com separately.

Meanwhile, Southwest loyalists can take advantage of the powerful Google flight fare tracker. There are no change or cancellation fees, and passengers can toggle the fare tracker button to be notified via email if fares drop after booking. If they cancel and rebook their Southwest flight, they can receive a fare credit for the cheaper itinerary.

But don't expect the Google Flights news to hint at future plans. Southwest has said it has no plans to go all-in on third-party travel websites. Google Flights is not a booking engine, and this is not an entry into or move toward online travel agencies, an airline spokesman said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/travel/2024/05/22/southwest-airlines-google-flights/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos