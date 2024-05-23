Google introduces ads in new AI overview as part of search transformation





Dive Brief: As part of its Marketing Live showcase, Google teased several upcoming generative artificial intelligence (AI) developments for advertisers. These include more ad formats being integrated into the new AI Overview summary for Search. The company announced new AI features for commerce-oriented Shopping ads, including virtual try-on and 3D generation capabilities. Another AI-assisted service currently being tested will help consumers make complex purchasing decisions when using Search, such as determining short-term storage. For marketers, Google is implementing more granular controls for its AI-powered Performance Max campaigns, including the ability to share specific font and color guidelines. Marketers will have additional AI editing capabilities to add new objects to ads and adjust format, size, and orientation. Dive Insights:

The latest Marketing Live summit was all about generative AI, which has become a strategic priority for Google amid an arms race with other tech companies like OpenAI and Microsoft. Google previewed new tools for marketers built around automation, as well as announcing that it will soon bring ads directly to AI Overviews, the summaries that are starting to appear at the top of search results for many users.

AI Overviews, which began rolling out across the U.S. last week and applies generative AI to condense answers to queries pulled from a variety of sources into a single blurb, has come under some scrutiny for producing results that miss the point. Targeted. Still, the shift to a search experience that puts generative AI first is expected to be substantial, with big implications for publishers and advertisers who rely on Google to reach their audiences. Marketing Live demonstrated that Google is keen to quickly monetize the pivot.

In previous tests, Google served ads above and below AI Overview, but now it will experiment with sponsored search and Shopping ads within the window. Users searching for ways to remove wrinkles from clothes may see tips from AI Overview next to sponsored carousel ads showing wrinkle-removal products from brands like Downy and Bounce. Ad serving will initially run in the US, and advertisers don't need to take any additional action to have their existing Performance Max, Search, or Shopping campaigns appear in AI Overview.

On the commerce side, Google is looking to spice up its shopping ads with more sophisticated virtual try-ons and 3D renderings powered by generative AI. In an example highlighted by Google, a consumer searching for summer tops sees an ad for a Levis blouse and clicks on the icon in the top right corner. A carousel of options for different apparel sizes and models representing different ethnicities and body types appears below the ad, allowing users to customize the image to their liking. Google says they can also dig deeper into products they're interested in through videos, synopses and suggestions of similar products from the same brand.

Google is also working to apply generative AI more deeply to advertising: Someone looking for storage space could submit some photos of their living room and see an ad offering options for appropriately sized units.

Marketing Dive has inquired about when some of the solutions featured on Marketing Live will be available and will update this article as we wait for a response.

Like other digital advertising platforms, Google wants advertisers to leverage generated AI in ad production and is taking further steps to ensure the results are in line with often strict brand guidelines. Masu. To that end, P-MAX will soon allow advertisers to input custom colors, fonts, and more specific image references when generating assets using the technology. Additionally, Google is expanding its AI-powered image editing capabilities to make it easier for marketers to place new objects, such as oil paintings that tie a room together, into existing images.

In its announcement, Google emphasized that generative AI needs quality input and measurement to be useful. The company is making Google Ads Data Manager widely available to help marketers centralize their data management, targeting small and medium-sized businesses that don't have the resources or know-how to juggle multiple data sources and vendors.

