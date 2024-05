Heuerman Symposium Focuses on Agricultural Technology Opportunities | Nebraska Today

On May 29 at the Nebraska Innovation Campus, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators from a variety of emerging companies will host a panel discussion on opportunities in advanced agricultural technologies at the Heuerman Lecture Symposium, with the theme, “Innovating in Agricultural Technology: Pioneering the Farms of Tomorrow.”

Additionally, investment experts will share insights on the financial ecosystem that supports entrepreneurial ventures in the Midwest agtech sector.

The free, open symposium will take place at 3 p.m. in the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center and will be livestreamed here. No registration is required. A networking reception will follow at 4:30 p.m.

The startup panel discussion will last for 45 minutes followed by a 30-minute Q&A session. Panel members represent a range of agricultural technology companies.

Marble Technologies (meat processing automation), Jordyn Bader;

Nave Analytics (Irrigation Efficiency with Real-Time Data Supported by Climate and Crop Modeling), Jessica Korinek.

ALA Engineering (software and hardware innovations in cattle feeding operations), Jacob Hansen;

Grain Weevil (Grain Bin Safety and Management Robot), Chad Johnson;

Corral Technologies (cattle collar technology offering virtual fencing solutions), Jack Keating;

Sentinel Fertigation (multispectral aerial crop imagery of crops enabling fertilizer recommendations to manage nitrogen use), Shane Forney.

This will be followed by a 15-minute discussion on agriculture tech funding with a panel featuring Ben Williamson and Mike Jung of Grit Road Partners, and Dan Hoffman and Josh DeMers of Invest Nebraska/The Combine.

Headquartered in Omaha, Grit Road Partners works with agricultural technology entrepreneurs to develop the Midwest as a global agricultural technology hub.

Invest Nebraska has partnered with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to provide investment capital to early-stage startups in Nebraska since 2012. In 2019, Invest Nebraska was recognized by Pitchbook as the second most active venture capital firm in the Mountain and Midwest region. That same year, Invest Nebraska launched The Combine as an incubator to support entrepreneurs in the food and agriculture sector.

The Heuerman Lecture Series at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources is made possible by a gift from B. Keith and Norma Heuerman of Phillips, Neb. The Heuermans are longtime supporters of the university and have a strong interest in Nebraska's agricultural production, natural resources, rural areas and residents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.unl.edu/newsrooms/today/article/heuermann-symposium-to-focus-on-ag-tech-opportunities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos