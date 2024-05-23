Google is already stuffing its terrible AI with ads





Get ready for Google Search to get even harder to use. Enough with the ads.

It was bad enough that Google decided to include “AI Overview” in its search results, diluting useful links with miscellaneous garbage. But now the tech giant is speeding up the garbage machine even further.

Google announced Tuesday that its AI overview, which has already been the subject of ridicule for incidents such as recommending changing your car's turn signal fluid, will now include shopping ads. This is one of the company's first attempts to monetize its AI products while protecting its biggest dollar. , search ad revenue versus the rise of chatbots.

It's unclear how large the rollout will be, but here's what you can expect, according to a Google blog post: When you ask a question like, “How do I get rid of wrinkles in my clothes,” the search engine will generate an AI-powered summary that will appear above traditional search results. This section will contain a condensed paragraph that addresses your query, and below that will display a lineup of great sponsored products that might fit your needs.

The chatbot conundrum

Of course, Google's sponsored ads aren't new. But what's new is that this key feature of Google's lucrative business model is under threat, perhaps more than ever.

If large-scale language models like ChatGPT become widespread, Google will have no one to advertise to, as people will turn to chatbots instead of search engines for answers. And there's a lot of money at stake: In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, Google is set to make over $65 billion from advertising.

So, to stay ahead of the competition, Google's AI brief integrates chatbots, search engines, and sponsored ads into an eerie trinity. For Google, lowering the quality of search results would seem to be a sacrifice worth making if the shiny AI badge means people keep using its search engine.

business as usual

And the good news for businesses is that Google claims that no action is required from advertisers, as the AI ​​will be able to use existing promotions without any changes.

Additionally, Google says it is developing tools that will allow advertisers to use AI to create ad content. In one example, a product ad for clothing is so detailed that shoppers can use his AI-generated virtual “try on” feature to try different body types and clothes without leaving the search page. You can try out how clothing will look based on size.

While it may be a boon to have your product appear in an AI summary, as Search Engine Land points out, these AI summaries could also discourage people from clicking through to your website.

None of this bodes well for those of us searching the internet for answers that aren't a mix of advertising algorithms, corporate copywriting, and, God bless us, massive language models. Unfortunately, you'll have to resort to the old trick of adding “reddit” to your search query. Oh, wait, Reddit is also becoming contaminated with AI filth.

