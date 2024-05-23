Talk about the new era of television. Google is making the most of it





destruction of demo

Television networks are used to touting their role in the zeitgeist and their reach to younger audiences. They have flashy celebrities and they are the ones who know the young people.

In fact, he knew young people very well.

According to the Wall Street Journal, at this year's Upfront, broadcasters faced a painful new reality. In other words, TV viewers are getting older.

Even on MTV, the average viewer age is in their 50s.

Television networks first popularized age-based demos as a way to segment and market to younger audiences who might develop lifelong customer relationships with select products.

Now broadcasters are starting to frown on age-based demographics, when people of nearly any age can buy toilet paper, hold a credit card or eat snacks.

Mark Marshall, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCU, told advertisers that age and gender demos are becoming less popular. Instead, you should target people who are in the market for your product.

Rita Ferro, president of global advertising at Disney, said age demos are an outdated way to talk about audiences across media.

It's not the TV that's outdated, it's the tactics.

To the MAX

Google's latest Performance Max update was released this week.

One of the key areas of focus is assessing the strength of ads, scoring them before running campaigns based on whether they have the right targeting parameters and creative elements. As Google asks advertisers to give PMax more flexibility and control over creative decisions, both in terms of ad buying algos and generative AI technology in creative generation and testing, The strength meter has taken on new meaning.

Google this week also announced a major expansion of its AI response generation capabilities on its search pages, meaning a whole new generation of AI ad formats are on the way.

But PMax can use these formats expertly, with creative elements like images, ad copy and product catalogue, as well as a license to assemble and target ads.

Many advertisers intentionally withhold certain creative elements and permissions from PMax as a way to guide their campaigns. An advertiser cannot block YouTube within PMax, but he can create campaigns without video assets.

The pilot advertiser Google cited in its PMax blog post is Event Tickets Center, whose CMO is a former e-commerce industry consultant at Google who promoted PMax.

I mean, come on.

This means these updates are being forced on advertisers and not in response to feedback.

Amazon ad spend performance

Speaking of black boxes, Digiday reports that Amazon is busy marketing its campaign optimization tool Performance+ to brands that don't already sell products on its own e-commerce site, i.e. non-endemic brands.

Performance+ promises to improve cost efficiency by serving ads to as many of a brand's target users as possible across Amazon's supply, from Prime Video to Alexa, and according to the pitch, most Performance+ campaigns have a 30% to 90% lower cost per acquisition compared to similar campaigns on Amazon DSP without Performance+.

The problem is that buyers still see a lack of transparency and control, especially when it comes to attribution reporting.

Amazon's DSP prices campaigns based on viewability, but Amazon's viewability metrics have historically been very low, said Jason Wilenman, vp of marketplace performance at digital agency Front Row.

That's because Amazon considers a video ad to be watchable if at least 50% of the creative is fully visible on the screen for at least two seconds, but two seconds isn't long enough (pun intended) to make an impression on consumers, making it hard to be sure that the conversion events Amazon attributes to the company are actually natural, Weilenman said.

But wait, there's more!

