Tech giants Google, Meta, Microsoft and Salesforce launch 20 million tonnes of nature-based carbon removal buyers coalition





Technology giants Google, Meta, Microsoft and Salesforce today announced a joint commitment to sign up to 20 million tonnes of natural carbon removal credits, aimed at supporting the development and growth of the natural carbon removal market. announced the launch of the Symbiosis Coalition, a new advance market commitment (AMC) collaboration.

The companies say the coalition aims to send a strong demand signal and enable the development of high-impact, science-based remediation projects that advance progress on global climate goals.

Kate Brandt, Chief Sustainability Officer at Google, said:

Google is excited to work with other Symbiosis founders and members to help grow the natural carbon removal market in a way that is firmly guided by science and has a measurable impact on the atmosphere. While we are committed to reducing emissions from our operations and value chains first and foremost, we recognize that this alone will not be enough to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

According to a landmark 2022 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) climate change mitigation study, scenarios that limit warming to 1.5°C include carbon dioxide removal methods that scale up to removing billions of tonnes per year over the coming decades. However, the report also notes that while there are several existing solutions for capturing and storing CO2, most are in their early stages and currently limited in scale.

In the IPCC's most recent climate change report, the organization highlighted the potential for nature-based solutions to contribute to reducing emissions, estimating that ecosystem restoration projects could remove at least 3 gigatonnes of CO2 emissions per year by 2030.

In a company statement announcing the new coalition, the tech giant said it would address challenges related to equitably engaging indigenous and local communities and balancing the benefits of carbon sequestration with other environmental synergies. They pointed to barriers to scaling up nature-based carbon removal solutions, including complexity and complexity. The Coalition says the nature-based carbon removal market is hampered by a perceived lack of high-quality remediation projects and uncertainty about willingness to pay, driving away investors and undermining public confidence. added.

To overcome these challenges, the coalition launched an advance market commitment to inform suppliers of the aggregate demand for solutions. The coalition will be guided by quality pillars to inform procurement standards for nature-based project types, including conservative accounting, durability, social and community benefits, ecological integrity, and transparency. Stated.

Melanie Nakagawa, Chief Sustainability Officer at Microsoft, said:

High-quality nature-based solutions are essential to combating climate change, and our work with the Symbiotic Coalition is an important step towards realizing carbon-negative targets by 2030 through a diversified portfolio of carbon removal. It becomes. This collaboration will help build an entire market for these solutions, leading to even more purchases of restorations that will benefit us all. Continued investment in carbon removal is critical not only to achieving our goals, but also to helping the world reach its goals.

The coalition will offer member states the opportunity to purchase natural carbon removal credits through a joint request for proposals (RFP), with the first RFP focusing on afforestation, reforestation and revegetation projects (ARR), including agroforestry, to which it will apply. The project criteria highlight aspects such as additionality, leakage, and pathways to create durable and long-lasting projects, with plans to subsequently refine the criteria for mangrove restoration projects as well.

Blair Swedeen, Global Head of Net Zero and Sustainability at Meta said:

“We are pleased to join other leading companies in demonstrating our support for the highest quality carbon removal projects that impact people and the planet. Reducing emissions and contributing to the growth of strong carbon markets that include nature-based and technology-based carbon removal solutions are key components to achieving our sustainability goals, and we are proud to partner with our industry peers to help solve the climate crisis.”

The companies said they hope to expand the coalition's membership to other companies and share lessons learned with society more broadly to increase confidence in nature-based solutions to combat climate change.

Suzanne DiBianca, EVP and Chief Impact Officer at Salesforce, added:

Through effective collaboration, we can rapidly scale high-quality nature-based credit, improving market health and delivering significant benefits for both people and the planet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.esgtoday.com/tech-giants-google-meta-microsoft-and-salesforce-launch-20-million-ton-nature-based-carbon-removal-buyers-coalition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos