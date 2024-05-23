Fostering global innovation and bridging the talent gap





CXOToday had an exclusive interview with Kiran Rudrappa, CEO and Co-Founder of Posspole.

Can you give an example of how Posspole's ecosystem has helped companies overcome talent shortages in the technology and AI space?

Posspole has been dedicated to filling the talent gap in technology and AI. We connect businesses with a diverse community of innovators, startups, and experts. By fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange within our ecosystem, we give companies access to a diverse and skilled talent pool. For example, a startup AI company led by a tech entrepreneur with unique AI capabilities recently merged with another company developing cutting-edge computer vision at the edge. Both teams have leveraged each other's strengths and now have a full stack to enter defense, industrial and commercial market segments.

How does Posspole accelerate the development and expansion of high-tech products for its customers?

Posspole provides the right environment for developing and scaling high-tech products. We offer state-of-the-art infrastructure, access to talent and facilities, manufacturing capabilities, market access, and strategic partnerships. Startups and corporations can collaborate within our ecosystem to efficiently ideate, prototype, and manufacture their products. For example, a food tech startup was able to rapidly gain recognition by leveraging our experience center, market access, design services, and access to network partners in the ecosystem.

Can you explain the role of intellectual property in the Posspole ecosystem and how it contributes to innovation and product development?

Intellectual property (IP) plays a critical role in our ecosystem. We help companies protect their intellectual property through expert guidance and legal resources. This gives innovators the confidence to explore new ideas. Additionally, our ecosystem fosters collaboration, allowing innovators to share knowledge and collaborate to create new IP. Additionally, this ecosystem allows companies and startups outside India to localize their products by forging partnerships and joint ventures and sharing intellectual property rights with local partners. Currently, many such opportunities are realized in water management, specialty clothing, and marine applications.

What strategies and initiatives has Posspole undertaken to position itself as a global player in technology and AI innovation?Posspole has initiated several strategies to become a global technology and product innovation hub:Establishing strategic partnerships with international technology organizations to foster global collaborations.Regularly hosting international technology delegations and opening our doors to prominent manufacturing countries across the world.Our commitment towards sustainability and innovation is in line with global trends, further enhancing our position as a leading global player in innovation.Currently, we have partnered with the @SF team to set up a SF-Bangalore Sister City Centre and many more plans are in the works.

How does Posspole plan to expand its innovation ecosystem beyond India and what regions and industries are you currently involved in? Posspole has ambitious plans for global expansion. We are currently in discussions with stakeholders in regions known for their technology and manufacturing capabilities, including Southeast Asia, Europe, Canada, the US and the Middle East. We will initially focus on industries where high-tech innovation is essential, such as electronics, aerospace, mobility and healthcare. We aim to replicate successful ecosystem models in these regions to foster innovation and drive economic development on a global scale. By 2030, Posspole plans to operate in 30 countries.

