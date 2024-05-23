



Singapore Loral has launched its Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program in the South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (SAPMENA) region, including Singapore. An important initiative for the beauty industry, this Open Innovation Challenge allows companies to develop their discoveries in commercial pilots and expand into 35 SAPMENA regions.

The competition highlights the importance of collaboration in co-creation and co-development when it comes to beauty technology and marketing strategies. Startups must address one or more of five challenge themes: Technology for Good, Consumer Experience, Content, Media and New Commerce.

Since first being held in China in 2020, the competition has expanded across Asia, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to capitalize on the region's booming startup scene and untapped consumer market. Just over a decade ago, this small space with just a few investors and companies has grown into a thriving hub experiencing a surge in transaction flow within the larger global startup ecosystem.

The Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program's regional open innovation competitions are held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam.

Participating startups will have the opportunity to work on a beauty tech innovation pilot project under one of five challenge themes – Technology for Good, Consumer Experience, Content, Media and New Commerce. The top three winners at the SAPMENA Grand Finale will receive a one-year mentorship program led by senior executives from Loral and partner companies such as Accenture, Google and Meta, as well as the opportunity for a commercial pilot supported by Loral.

Three regional online semi-finals – GCC, India and Southeast Asia – will culminate in the in-person SAPMENA Grand Final. Up to 10 startup finalists from SAPMENA will compete for the top prize in Singapore on 23 October 2024. The judges include senior executives from Loral and its program partners.

Commenting on the program, Mr. Vismay Sharma, President, Loral SAPMENA Zone said, “Asia and the Middle East are young, vibrant markets with strong and dynamic startup ecosystems and growth opportunities. Loral is leveraging beauty technology to connect with consumers and help them feel fulfilled through beauty innovation. We believe that augmented technologies, online platforms, and digital services have great potential to improve the consumer experience. We are looking for unique solutions that leverage technology.

Meanwhile, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) Executive Deputy Director-General Chan Yi-ming said, “Rooral's decision to implement the Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program here is a sign of the We look forward to seeing promising entrepreneurs with innovative breakthroughs benefit from Rooral's deep expertise and extensive network.” Ta.

