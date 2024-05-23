



A Google Doodle on Thursday celebrated the accordion, a German musical instrument patented on this day in 1829, and referred to the accordion as a staple of folk musicians. This free-reed instrument with bellows has influenced a variety of musical genres, including pop, jazz, folk and classical.

As highlighted in the Google Doodle, the term accordion comes from the German word akkord (chord). Among bellows-equipped free-reed instruments, the accordion was developed in the early 1800s, along with the concertina, bandoneon, and harmonium.

Doodle's musical theme features the Google logo embedded within the bellows of an accordion and depicts artists dressed in traditional German costumes dancing to the melody.

Google Doodles are temporary modifications of the Google logo that are created to celebrate local or global themes, such as holidays, important dates, or influential individuals who have made notable contributions to society.

– An accordion is a portable free-reed instrument featuring a treble section with piano-style keys or buttons and a bass section usually equipped with buttons. These components are connected to opposite ends of a manually operated bellows.

– Google Doodle explains: In the late 19th century, German manufacturers ramped up production of accordions to meet growing demand among European folk musicians.

– Originally, accordions had buttons on one side, and each button could generate a complete chord. With these buttons he could generate two different codes, depending on whether he pushed or pulled the bellows.

– Global immigration from Europe has led to the accordion's widespread adoption in a variety of musical styles. Modern accordions come equipped with either buttons or a piano keyboard, with some models featuring both.

– Some modern accordions have integrated electronic components that can be connected to an amplifier or generate synthetic sounds.

– Today, the accordion is popular in genres such as folk music, Latin polka, tango and Cajun music. It is a staple at Oktoberfest, a festive event known for its carnival atmosphere, music and traditional costumes such as dirndls and lederhosen.

– With this instrument, everything goes according to plan. Two centuries later, its timeless sound continues to inspire German festivals and music around the world.

