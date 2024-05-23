



Google Pixel 8a Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

When I reviewed the Google Pixel 8a, I had a really hard time telling you which budget Pixel 8 phone you should buy. In the end, I settled on saying that the Pixel 8a is the budget Pixel phone you should buy… except when it isn't.

This whole mess is Google's own fault, and it's really bad for us as consumers. It's not just the specs and design of the phone, it's the uncertainty of the Pixel 8a vs Pixel 8 pricing and staggered release dates.

Price not yet decided Google Pixel 8a Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The Pixel 8a retails for $499 and the Pixel 8 starts at $699, which doesn't seem like a complicated story. While writing the Pixel 8a review, it was hard to pinpoint exactly why you should pay an extra $200 to buy the Pixel 8. This isn't to discount more expensive smartphones, but to see how well the Pixel 8a stacks up against them. The Pixel 8a has pretty much the same features with just a few changes that everyone might not care about, so why pay more?

So, is that the end of the story? It's a clear cut situation where you can compare specs and decide whether it's worth spending the extra money to buy the Pixel 8. Unfortunately, it's not. Now, this is where it gets pretty difficult to decide which smartphone is best to buy. This is all because the price of the older model Pixel 8 has fluctuated quite a bit.

Just a few weeks before the Pixel 8a was announced, the Pixel 8 was available at Best Buy and Amazon for $549. That's a huge discount from its regular retail price and only costs $50 more than the Pixel 8a. At this price, you should definitely choose the Pixel 8 over the Pixel 8a. Even if these two sales aren't happening as you read this article, I would expect that if it happened once, it will happen again as retailers compete to drum up interest in older smartphones. I am.

Google Pixel 8 Release Date Confusion Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Yes, it's getting old. The Pixel 8 launched in mid-October 2023, more than six months before the Pixel 8a arrived. With the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro not long to go, this phone stands a good chance of being discounted, as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro suddenly (and unfairly) become less appealing. It's common for interest in a 2023 phone to be piqued halfway through its lifespan.

This difference between the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a is already a challenge, and if the Pixel 8 is discounted as a result, it will be harder to sell the 8a if you are forced to ignore such a direct retail price. What's more, the Pixel 8a sale has already started happening, with Amazon offering a $100 coupon on the phone, effectively discounting it by that amount. Why is this already happening? If a slightly better version is available for just a little more money, why not bring down the normal retail price of a “cheap” but new phone (or make it less attractive)? You can prevent the phone from being left on the shelf by adding a transaction (seasoning it with a transaction).

What should eager buyers do in this frustrating situation? They could wait for a sale on the Pixel 8 instead of buying the Pixel 8a, but they should also keep an eye out for sales on that phone. The Pixel 8 might not sell anytime soon because of a recently discovered Pixel 8 sale. The Pixel 8a is a very good phone, but if the Pixel 8 was only $50 or even $100 more, you should buy the Pixel 8. But if the Pixel 8a suddenly appeared for $399, it would be a great buy too. The fact that these scenarios have already happened makes it virtually impossible to recommend one over the other.

It's not just Google: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (left) and Motorola Razr Plus Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Google's staggered launch dates for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a only adds to the price and decision-making confusion, while various other manufacturers are also messing around with pricing, making it harder to make an informed and decisive choice. Motorola has endlessly slashed the prices of its phones, including the Razr Plus and Razr (2023) foldable phones, to the point where it should stop messing around by calling the lower prices retail prices.

Samsung's retail prices are also indicative only, especially during the pre-order period, when upgrading to a new model looks very attractive with trade-ins and additional discounts. But if you wait a little longer, more discounts and offers will appear. If you want to buy your next smartphone for a cheaper price, you just have to be patient.

The price war between Motorola and Samsung is less frustrating because all eligible phones are launched at the same time and pricing adjustments generally apply to all models. Choose a phone and decide whether to wait for a lower price. That's not the case with the Pixel 8a. Launched months later than its closest rivals, retail prices rarely apply to older phones, which affects the price of newer phones.

Which Pixel 8 should you buy? Google Pixel 8a Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It's still solid advice to buy the tech products you want now and not wait for the next big thing, otherwise you'll be waiting forever. Plus, getting the latest model is usually good advice too. But in the case of the Pixel 8 vs Pixel 8a, it's not that simple, so which one do we actually recommend?

If you can find a Pixel 8 for under $600, or are willing to wait until you find it, this is a great deal. If you can find the Pixel 8a for under $400, it's also a great deal. The Pixel 8a is great at full retail price, but I always wonder what would have happened if I had been a little more patient with the Pixel 8 if I had bought it. I always wonder if he could have bought the equally great Pixel 8 at full price, saved money and been just as happy with the Pixel 8a.

Now we have a clear recommendation on which one to buy. All because of aggressive pricing and annoying launch date strategies that make choosing a Google Pixel phone really frustrating. Until Google announces all Pixel series at the same time, maybe I'll just buy an iPhone 15 instead. That way, at least I'll keep track of where I stand with the incredibly rare and usually tiny discounts on Apple devices.

