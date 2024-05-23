Google Pixel 8a review: The new Android mid-range champion | Google





Google's latest midrange A-series Pixel devices take it to the next level, offering nearly every feature of a high-end device at a more affordable price, including the latest AI and camera tricks.

The Pixel 8a starts at A$499 (A$549 / $499 / A$849). That might be 50 more than last year's 7a, but the new model improves on just about everything, making it a whopping 200 below the Pixel 8.

Google has redesigned the phone, making it more rounded, especially around the edges, making it easier to hold even without a case. It's unmistakably a Pixel, with a large aluminum camera bar on the back that looks great in one of the bolder colors.

The 6.1-inch screen has been upgraded from last year to match the more expensive Pixel 8; it's now significantly brighter and runs at up to 120Hz for smoother scrolling. It's a good size, and the display is crisp and vibrant.

Its frame is made from aluminium, with a matte plastic back that's less likely to attract fingerprints, making it look a lot cleaner. Photograph: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The 8a is powered by Google's latest top-of-the-line Tensor G3 chip. It's not the fastest processor on the block, but it's much more powerful than many lower-tier chips. Phone calls always felt crisp. Google's various software features fly in and games run great.

Battery life is fine, but not the best. The Pixel will last up to about 35 hours between charges, based on just over five hours of active screen use. Anyone using 5G all day with mapping or similar power-hungry tools may need to charge before bed.

specification

Screen: 6.1 inch 120Hz FHD+ OLED (430ppi)

Processor: Google Tensor G3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128 or 256 GB

Operating system: Android 14

Camera: 64MP + 13MP ultra-wide angle, 13MP selfie

Connectivity: 5G, Sim & eSim, wifi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and GNSS

Water resistance: IP67 (1m for 30 minutes)

Dimensions: 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm

Weight: 188g

All that AI-powered Android 14.8a comes with a fingerprint scanner and 2D facial recognition for unlocking the phone, just like the Pixel 8. Photograph: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The Pixel 8a comes with Android 14 and pretty much every major AI feature Google has added to its high-end smartphones, including the excellent Circle to Search feature that debuted earlier this year, live translation and transcription, call screening and spam protection, plus access to Google's Gemini Tools chatbot (the latter of which is not yet available in the UK).

One of the biggest upgrades for the Pixel this year is the extension of software support for at least seven years from release, which includes the Pixel 8a. This length of support is very welcome and unheard of in the sub-$500 mid-range market.

Camera The Google Camera app has enough tools and settings to help you get the right shots without getting overwhelmed.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/Guardian

The Pixel 8a has essentially the same best-in-class camera system as last year's 7a.

The main 64-megapixel camera is the star, capable of taking great photos in a variety of lighting conditions. On the other hand, the 13MP ultra-wide camera is one of the best, especially in this price range. There's no macro mode or telephoto camera, but you get decent results up to 3-4x digital zoom. Google's camera system handles difficult scenes, such as high-contrast lighting and fast-moving objects, better than the competition, making it a great compact camera.

Most of Google's great AI photography tools are also available, including astrophotography mode, blur correction tool, magic eraser, and magic editor tools. The most popular is the Pixel 8 Pro's Best Take feature, which combines faces from multiple images into one best photo, making group shots with everyone looking their best – super handy, especially for parents.

SustainabilityWired 18W charging will reach 60% in 45 minutes and full after an hour, which is quite slow, but the phone also has Qi wireless charging. Photograph: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Google hasn't released an expected lifespan for the battery, but it should last more than 500 full charge cycles at at least 80% of its original capacity. This phone is repairable at Google and third-party shops using genuine replacement parts available directly from iFixit.

The Pixel 8a is made from recycled aluminum, plastic and tin, which makes up at least 24% of the phone by weight, and the company will issue an environmental impact statement for the phone and recycle old devices for free.

price

The Pixel 8a costs $499 ($549/$499/AU$849) for 128GB of storage, and $559 ($609/$559/AU$949) for 256GB.

For comparison, the Pixel 8 costs 699, the Pixel 8 Pro costs 999, the Fairphone 5 costs 649, the Nothing Phone 2 costs 499 and the iPhone SE costs 429.

verdict

The Pixel 8a has nearly all the great features of Google's top-of-the-line smartphone, but at an unbeatable price.

A quality camera system, high-end chip, great screen and attractive design already put this phone at the top of the mid-range, but seven years of software support and access to Google's latest and most cutting-edge AI tools put it in a class of its own.

Several compromises were made to achieve a lower price. The back of the phone is plastic instead of glass, and the screen has larger bezels. The phone's water resistance, scratch resistance, and battery life aren't the best. It's also a little disappointing that there's no built-in spatial audio for headphones. However, these small drawbacks can be easily ignored in order to reduce costs.

The Pixel 8a is by far the best mid-range smartphone out there — you'd have to spend almost twice as much to get a better Android phone.

Pros: 7 years of software updates, best-in-class camera, great screen, top-tier chip, solid battery life, recycled materials, great generative AI features, lower price than high-end phones.

Cons: No extended optical zoom on the camera, raw performance and battery aren't up to par, only IP67 water resistance, plastic back, no built-in spatial audio, old Gorilla Glass 3.

The camera bar, matte back and aluminium sides make the Pixel 8a look like a premium smartphone. Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

