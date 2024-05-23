Kensington sophomore represents Maryland in Google contest doodle | Moko360





This article was first published at 1:16 p.m. Updated on May 22, 2024 at 6:00 PM with comment from Sofia Ravilious.

Sophia Ravilious, a second-grader at Kensington Parkwood Elementary School, has been named Maryland's winner of the 16th annual Doodle for Google contest, according to an announcement Wednesday.

Eight-year-old Sophia is currently competing against 55 other young artists from across the country to collect the most votes by the end of June 4th to be crowned the national winner and have her doodle featured on Google.com for 24 hours. That's what I'm aiming for.

Her work, entitled Nature will Never end, depicts a forest scene with trees, flowers, birds, insects, squirrels, and rabbits made of colorful clay spelling out the word Google. The theme of this year's contest was for students to answer my wishes for the next 25 years through art.

Explaining her art, Sophia said: “My wish for the next 25 years is to have more nature where animals can live, so I created a forest of animals and trees.”

Sophia told MoCo360 on Wednesday afternoon that she was excited and happy to find out she'd been selected as a finalist.

“hoping [people] “Please vote for me because I've put a lot of effort and a lot of time into this project,” she said, adding that she spent nearly a month on the project.

Sophia also said she was “very concerned” about climate change and hoped there would be more forests where animals could thrive.

She submitted her Google logo creation to the contest in January and was chosen from among thousands of entries from kindergarteners to high school seniors to be one of 55 winners from across the country, Puerto Rico, and U.S. territories. Ta. Representing Maryland, her work will be exhibited in the kindergarten through third grade category.

“We're amazed by the entries we received,” Selly Sallah, Google's Doodle product marketing manager, said in an emailed statement. Students of all ages shared their visions for the future in thoughtful and unique ways.

She said the young artists shared a variety of things they wanted to see in the next 25 years, including safer communities, technological advances, a cleaner planet and stronger human solidarity, she said. Given the difficult circumstances of the past few years, we have been truly inspired to see the different ways in which our students are facing the opportunities and challenges that the future will bring.

Sophia, along with other state and territory winners, received a Chromebook, Google swag and a celebration at her school hosted by the Doodle for Google team.

All winners will be featured in a Doodle on the Google Gallery and the public can vote for their favourite artwork until 11.59pm on June 4th.

Her mother, Erin Picker, told MoCo360 on Wednesday morning that she and her husband were thrilled when they heard their daughter's piece had been selected.

“I'm so proud of her and happy for her success,” Picker said. “This is something she worked on for several weeks, and it's something she really worked hard at.”

Picker said this is Sophia's second year competing in the competition and she is especially excited to be using clay as a material for her piece.

Picker said she loves making things with clay because she attended a mini polymer clay club with her art teacher at school once a week after school, and when she was thinking of ideas, she sketched out some things and thought it would be fun to make animals out of clay.

Picker said the nature theme of Sophia's work stems from her love of exploring the outdoors and learning about animals, insects and deep-sea creatures.

We lived near the zoo and we went there often when she was there. [younger]”It's a great place to visit,” she said, referring to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

On Monday, Sophia's victory was celebrated by the entire second grade class at Kensington Parkwood Elementary School. At the celebration, the principal read out a congratulatory message from Google and the school displayed artwork for the school to celebrate, Picker said.

She was really excited and all her friends were cheering her on, Picker said of the celebration.

Google asked students to submit ideas for its Doodle for Google contest in January. The state and U.S. territory winners were announced on Wednesday, and all are in the running for the national prize.

The grand prize winner will have their work featured on the Google homepage for one day, as well as receive $55,000 in college scholarships and $50,000 in technology funding for their school or nonprofit organization.

Once voting closes in June, the national winner and five national finalists will be announced. Five finalists will receive her $5,000 college scholarship, Google technology and memorabilia, according to the contest website.

Related article

If MoCo360 informs, connects and inspires you, become a member today and join our community. Your membership supports our community journalism and earns you exclusive benefits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://moco360.media/2024/05/22/kensington-second-grader-represents-maryland-in-doodle-for-google-competition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos