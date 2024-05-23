Google tweaks click business





The gatekeepers of the internet are selling new keys.

Google (GOOG, GOOGL), the leader in the search industry that has digitally organized the world's knowledge and incorporated that information into ads to present it in an easy-to-understand way, is at the beginning of its next transformation.

Of course, it has generative AI.

AI-generated answers to web searches replace a series of clicks. Beyond the Google search bar, you'll see concise summaries and ultimately distilled explanations of complex tasks and answers to multi-step queries.

But that same AI-powered reinvention could upend the click-based, ad-supported business model that cemented Google's dominant position in the first place.

The new format, which displays sponsored ads after an AI-driven summary, effectively buries the 10 blue organic links that built Google’s business, as well as the sponsored links that made up the majority of Google’s search advertising.

“Not only is it unclear how ads will look and perform in the new layout, but it also makes it more difficult for consumers to click through to view the source content,” said Evelyn Mitchell Wolf, senior analyst at eMarketer. It is a foregone conclusion that gender will decline.”

Why press the scroll key when AI Overviews can answer your queries and questions without you having to touch the scroll key?

Over the years, Google has been soft-launching the zero-click feature by gradually expanding its search modules to include info boxes for Wikipedia, weather, maps, reviewed places, people, movies, etc.

And now, with AI-driven summarization, users who might previously have tried to step outside of Google's module may end their search journey paying even less attention to sponsored links.

Furthermore, the new paradigm of conversational search also makes it more difficult to measure the effectiveness of advertising.

“Without a click as a reliable signal, it's difficult to determine whether a consumer noticed an ad, much less whether the ad influenced a purchasing decision,” Mitchell-Wolf said. said.

In space, no one can hear you even if you scream. And with our AI-powered conservative answer engine, no one will hear you when you click. Someday we may teach our children about “browsing.” Marketers will then have to rely on other measurement methods.

But AI-powered search can also lead to new ways to monetize users and their attention.

And Google has a set of platforms to condition customers to new AI services, test the performance of the services, and experiment with ad formats.

Google insists that even as its search products evolve, the company will remain focused on driving valuable traffic to content creators and sellers and sharing the wealth, so to speak.

Early findings from Google suggest that people are more likely to spend more time on the site if they click on a link from an AI summary, which may be just consolation for businesses that are losing clicks.

The company has an incentive to not disrupt the ad-supported search model: if fewer websites can publish high-quality content without steady ad revenue, the quality of Google's search results would decline.

But for individual websites and businesses that rely on search, changes to how Google displays content could be harmful.

As Lily Ray, vice president of SEO strategy and research at Amsive, wrote in an analysis this week, Reddit (RDDT), Amazon (AMZN) and other major sites were SEO winners following Google's March search update. Google takes away, but sometimes it gives.

For Google and its backers, the company isn't risking its dominance in search, but it is trying to justify it for a future in which its most important product, and the very idea of ​​web search, is not guaranteed.

