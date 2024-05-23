Google Doodle celebrates versatile musical instrument





On May 23, 2024, Google will celebrate the accordion with a special Doodle marking the anniversary of the instrument's patent. Known for its distinctive bellows and bright tone, this beloved instrument has permeated hearts and musical genres around the world.

The doodle itself was a fun musical display. The Google logo was transformed into an accordion bellows, and animated figures in traditional German costumes danced to the song. This was a nod to the instrument's German origins (the word “accordion” comes from the German word “akkord”, meaning “chord”) and its enduring popularity in folk music.

The Google Doodle states: In the late 1800s, the accordion's popularity among folk musicians across Europe led German manufacturers to ramp up production. Early accordions had buttons on only one side, which played an entire chord with one button. Another impressive feature was that the same button could play two chords, one when the bellows were expanded and one when the bellows were contracted.

What is the history of the accordion?

There's no definitive answer as to who invented the accordion. Some historians believe that C. Friedrich L. Buschmann of Germany patented an instrument called the Handlin in 1822. Others point out that Kirill Demian of Vienna patented his own version of the accordion in 1829 and is credited with giving the instrument its modern name.

Britannica states: The emergence of the accordion is a matter of debate among researchers. Most credit the accordion to C. Friedrich L. Buschmann, who patented the handlin in Berlin in 1822, while others credit Kirill Demian of Vienna, who patented the accordion in 1829 and named it after himself.

The accordion's journey around the world reflects the great migration of Europeans in the 1800s. People emigrated to new continents, like North America, and brought the accordion, and music, with them. This global exchange is reflected in the instrument's many nicknames. According to Stage Music Center, Italians called it the “physalmonica,” Russians called it the “bayan,” in China it was the “sanfinchin,” in Pakistan it was the “harmonium,” and in Norway it was the “trekspil.” Each name reflects the unique cultural perspective of that region.

The graffiti emphasized the instrument's versatility and showed its influence on jazz, classical, and even pop music. Google's description of the doodle refers to the accordion as “folk musicians' primary oppressor,” a playful nod to its portability and ease of use.

This particular doodle not only celebrated the accordion itself, but also recognized its lasting impact on the world of music. From vibrant jigs to soulful ballads, the accordion's unique sound continues to captivate the imagination and bring joy to audiences everywhere.

The Google Doodle says: Today, this instrument can be heard in folk music, Latin polka, tango, and Cajun music. One event where the accordion is sure to make an appearance is Oktoberfest. This lively festival is filled with carnival fun, music, and traditional costumes such as dirndl and lederhosen. With this melody maker, everything goes according to plan, and 200 years after his accordion, the sound continues to influence German festivals and music around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/google-doodle-celebrates-patent-anniversary-of-accordion-1716442602-1

