Aspirations for the future: Three Washington DC area students win Google Doodle contest





The annual Doodle for Google contest invites students to submit creative, themed versions of the Google logo, with three winners selected from the DC area.

Arya Pribadi sent the following instant reply to Google Doodle: My hope for the next 25 years is that no one gets sick and that there is a vaccine for every disease. To represent that, I drew two germy shots of him with my family of four saying how happy we are to not get sick, me, my family, and everyone else. (provided by Google)

Maisie Delrega posted a Google Doodle with the following quick response: “Every Sunday night, my house is full of noise, laughter, and the smell of food. I always send out invitations to friends and family in the neighborhood. My life is growing and changing, but I'm going to We hope this tradition continues for the next 25 years.'' (Courtesy of Google)

Sophia Ravilios posted a Google Doodle with the following prompt response: “I created a forest with animals and trees because I hope there will be more nature for animals to live in for the next 25 years of her life.” (Courtesy of Google)

In the aftermath of the pandemic, Maisie Dalegas and her family have started a new tradition: Every Sunday, the family gathers at a Jackson Reed High School student's home for a weekly dinner together.

There's a rotating cast of guests, usually aunts and uncles, cousins ​​ages 1, 3 and 5. They talk about their week, and sometimes their trip. Sometimes it's fast, and Del Rega described it as chaotic at times.

Del Rega used this mundane tradition as inspiration for his submission to the annual Doodle for Google contest, which asks students to submit original versions of the Google logo based on a theme. This year's theme asked students to express their hopes for the next 25 years through art.

For Del Rega, that meant keeping a weekly tradition going. Her piece took 35 hours to create and depicts a dinner table. Her hope is that the dinners will continue because they mean so much to her, she said.

Delrega is one of three D.C.-area students who won this year's competition.

Google will choose a winner from each state. Sophia Ravilius, an 8-year-old student at Kensington Parkwood Elementary School in Montgomery County, was named the Maryland state winner. In Virginia, Fairfax County student Alia Privadi won.

“It was a real shock. I was really excited, but I was also a little surprised,” Delrega said of how she celebrated after finding out she had won.

Del Rega's father was a chef, and she spent a lot of time in the kitchen with him, often baking bread while he cooked.

According to Delrega, food plays a very important role in many relationships in my family.

Her work depicts a kitchen table and a hand reaching towards it. She was meant to guide people to the table.

The focus was on showing the community that would form around it, Del Rega said.

Maryland's winner, Ravilious, used clay plants and animals to represent the letters of the word Google. She created a forest full of animals and trees in the hopes of creating more natural areas for animals to live.

I love nature and I love animals, Ravilious said.

It took about a month to put everything together, said her mother, Erin Picard. Ravilios worked at a table and placed everything in a plastic bag to keep the clay from drying out.

It's competitive in terms of competition, Picker said. I was really impressed.

Aaliya Pribadi, a student at Greenbriar West Elementary School in Virginia, won the competition with her wish that no one would get sick and that a vaccine would be developed for every disease in the next 25 years.

To express that, I drew a picture of two germs, me, my family, and my family of four who are all so happy that we don't get sick, Privadi said in a news release. Stated.

The public can vote for their favorite doodle until June 4. Google will nominate five finalists from across the country, one of whom will be selected as the national winner.

The national winner will receive a college scholarship and have their doodle featured on Google's home page.

