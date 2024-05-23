From Enterprise to Aama Aadmi, Satya Nadella's Microsoft AI Plan





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during the Microsoft Build conference at the Seattle Convention Center Summit Building in Redmond, Washington, May 21, 2024. Image: Jason Redmond/AFP Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday offered a glimpse of his plans for how Windows software will be used by manufacturers to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to everyone via the Copilot stack on the Azure cloud platform, in what industry analysts described as a meaningful and democratizing push for AI advancements for the enterprise.

At the company's 14th Build conference, Nadella talked about the fundamentals of giving customers, from the largest enterprises to individual developers to AAM AADMI, more access and functionality to Microsoft's AI platform and products. announced updates all related to the theme.

From native availability of critical software programs and tools to expanding hardware partnerships, Nadella painted a broad canvas of what Windows software makers have been doing and where they're going in his keynote. Reporters like this writer should probably upgrade their company descriptor to the manufacturer of his Copilot.

How do you democratize AI at scale? “It's about capabilities across the entire stack: software, developer toolkits, models, orchestration capabilities, runtime capabilities, and hardware,” says Deepika Giri, vice president and research head, Big Data & AI, Asia Pacific, IDC.

On May 20th, one day before Build, Microsoft announced the new Copilot+ PCs. The laptops, both Microsoft's own Surface model and a variety of OEM models, will sell for around $1,000 each. According to Microsoft, the Copilot+ PCs connect to OpenAI's GPT 4 Large Language Model (LLM) and a variety of Small Language Models (SLMs), and use an onboard Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to provide individual users with a powerful AI assistant no matter what they're trying to do, whether it's research, gaming, shopping, or whatever.

I really believe that AI has achieved something meaningful in terms of the step function of making AI more accessible, easier to use, and more customizable. says Sidhanth Rastogi, president of technology services and platforms at management consultancy Zinnov.

Microsoft has a large PC customer base, with most people using Windows machines at work and at home. And they have a very large cloud business that is trusted by large enterprises and governments. They used this lead to make AI accessible directly from the PC. And secondly, they built AI natively into Azure, Microsoft's cloud platform, Rastogi noted. So any enterprise looking to access AI capabilities can access it directly from Azure. Just as AI is democratizing expertise, this is actually democratizing AI for the common man, like you and me, down to large enterprises and even smaller enterprises that simply have access to it. They're using Azure, he added.

Rastogi said in his keynote that the message was subtle, but for me it was one of the most impactful, and that it would significantly increase adoption.

An agent's assistantSo far, over the past two years, generative AI has brought AI into the mainstream, so much so that almost anyone with access to the internet knows about ChatGPT and many have experimented with generating images and videos.What Microsoft announced at Build was that it's bringing Copilot, which uses GPT, into its platform as well as its applications, Rastogi said.

Therefore, Copilot can be integrated into almost any application. Microsoft demonstrated this with a video in which a Minecraft enthusiast is helped by his AI assistant, sharing his screen and guiding him through the necessary steps. In another example, a Microsoft executive demonstrated very quickly finding and purchasing suitable shoes for trekking based on a described situation and the type of shoes needed. In fact, the AI ​​assistant also provided insight into the type of shoes you need. The executive spoke in Spanish and interrupted the AI ​​like a human would in a natural conversation, and it still worked.

Think of Copilot embedded in an office environment, in everything people use. Rastogi says Copilot doesn't just assist users, it's all configurable like an agent, so nothing else is needed. For example, companies can embed Copilot into HR onboarding processes, sales tracking and more. The AI ​​agent provides updates on who and how many people have been hired, who has completed initial training programs, what's been rescheduled and more. So it's not just a collaborator, it's almost an agent, Rastogi says.

Small Language ModelsSo far, the focus has been on the capabilities LLM has enabled through the cloud. But Nadella's keynote already outlined Microsoft's plans to expand SLM, starting with its own Phi-3 family of AI models, as the possibilities are myriad when you start looking at specific applications in specific industries.

IDC's Giri points out that they are seeing the model evolve both from a scale perspective and a fit-for-purpose perspective: “We call this the enterprise intelligence framework, which is not just about integrating information but also the ability to deliver that information as insights to the right stakeholders at the right time.”

Again, Microsoft is not the only company developing SLM, but it is now easily accessible and usable through Azure and Windows. More importantly, reminiscent of Copilot+ PC, such a model can be placed on the device itself, or even on a mobile device, making it extremely fast, intuitive, and real-time.

The whole edge AI capability is getting a lot of attention and will continue to get more attention, Giri says, and integrating voice and video analytics and having those capabilities easily available via Copilot directly from Azure is very powerful, she says.

And the next step is already here. All of these AI models are available as a service, depending on your specific needs. And he doesn't necessarily have to use Copilot or any of the other features the way Microsoft designed them, Rastogi says. Can be customized.

Microsoft is offering an increasing number of customization features using a platform called Copilot Studio. This too will contribute to the adoption of AI across a wide range of users, from the world's largest corporations to the aam aadmi of smartphones.

Finally, here are some of Nadella's opening comments about the broader changes unfolding in the world of AI and Microsoft's role in it.

At the outset, he says, “I can feel a fundamental shift. I still vividly remember when Win32, .NET, and Azure were first discussed. These are moments that have been etched in my life. ” he said.

And it feels like we're in a moment like that again. This time, however, the scale and scope is much deeper and much broader. Every layer of this technology stack is changing.

Going back to the beginning of modern computing, say 70 years ago, he says, Microsoft (or maybe he meant it more broadly, as all computer scientists and engineers) had two aspirations: First, can computers understand us for us? We need to understand computers.

Second, in a world saturated with information, can computers help us reason, plan, and act more effectively on that information? I think we've made a real breakthrough. This might be the golden age of systems.

