How to keep your gadgets powered with a solar generator while camping





Most of us would find it hard to live without our devices, even when enjoying the outdoors. Whether you're out on a quick hike or camping deep in the woods, who doesn't want to have their phone charged to take photos or make important calls in case of an emergency?

Luckily, this is entirely possible, even if you're miles away from the nearest outlet: A solar generator (essentially a portable power station connected to a solar panel) can charge your devices and soak up excess energy from the sun.

“Ultimately, this is a convenient on-the-go power source that enables life on the go, whether it's camping, off-grid or an extended vacation,” said Shawn Budiak, vice president and division merchandising manager for Batteries Plus.

Here's what you need to know about how a solar powered device can be part of your next camping trip.

solar power and camping

If you haven't heard of portable power supplies, they are large batteries that you can carry around and use to power your electronic devices. These portable batteries are considered “solar generators” when combined with portable solar panels, which can power your power station and keep it running.

This can be used in many ways when camping. You can also connect and charge your phone or power up your laptop if you're working remotely from the forest. Alternatively, you can connect an LED light to brighten up your camp or an oscillating fan to keep bugs away.

“You get not only comfort, but also peace of mind depending on where you camp,” Budiak said.

Choose the best solar generator for your camping needs

The best solar generator for you depends entirely on what you specifically want to get out of it. Here are some technical specifications to help you decide.

battery capacity

Batteries have a fairly wide range, with solar generators able to provide anything from around 300 watt-hours to over 1,500 watt-hours.

For example, 300Wh would be enough to charge a phone about 25 times, run a fan for a few hours, or power an LED light for a few days, says Boudiak. Above 600Wh, all of these capacities increase accordingly, but the generator becomes larger and heavier.

“It just comes down to portability,” says Budiac, who recommends thinking about what you'll actually be using it for and choosing something with the right amount of power so you're not carrying around excess weight.

solar power generation capacity

There are plenty of options here, too: 100-watt solar panels are very common, but there are also some that go up to 300 watts. “The great thing is there are so many options these days,” Budiak said.

However, there is still a trade-off between power and portability. Larger panels improve the generator's performance, but are bulkier. Under perfect conditions with the sun at its peak, a 100-watt panel would take about three hours to fully charge a 300-Wh generator, Budiak said.

Remember, you won't get 3 hours of perfect sunlight every day unless you manage your solar charging timing really carefully. So, in most cases, assume that it may take some time for the panel to charge the power plant.

output

Battery capacity isn't the only thing you need to consider. There's also power output, and larger batteries tend to have more power, but there are some limitations. Also, if you want to run energy-intensive home appliances, you will need plenty of power, especially when starting them up.

For example, when you plug in your coffee maker, it initially generates a 1,200 watt surge when it starts up, but drops to 500 watts during operation. In that case, the operating wattage might be low enough that a 600-watt solar generator could handle the device despite the brief start-up surge.

Budiac recommends thinking about the types of devices you want to connect to your generator. Make sure the model you buy has enough power to handle the power draw from those electronics. Also, think about what type of output ports you need, such as a combination of USB and a standard AC outlet.

Charging speed

At peak times, solar panels may be able to charge a generator in about the same amount of time as a wall outlet, Budiak said. But in most cases, you won't be lucky enough to charge your panels during peak sunlight. In that case, “charging from a wall outlet is always faster,” Budiak said.

Also keep in mind that your generator's battery will not always go to zero. Therefore, if you only charge from 60% to 100%, it will take less time to charge.

longevity

How long will the battery last? “It depends on how you use it and how often you use it,” Budiac says.

Many solar generators come with a two-year warranty, but they usually last a lot longer than that. Budiac says a solar generator that's used intermittently on campouts and kept fully charged while in storage can last five years or more.

weight

You're probably aware by now that these things can get heavy, so be careful not to buy too much battery capacity, as this will make your solar powered setup unnecessarily heavy.

Smaller models can weigh around 10 pounds, while larger models can weigh more than 40 pounds, according to Budiac, so consider whether you can (or want to) carry that weight while camping.

How much does a solar generator cost?

Portable power supplies typically cost about $1 per watt-hour, Budiak said. So, for example, a 300Wh generator costs about $300. Higher wattage models cost slightly less. Expect to pay a few hundred dollars more for a portable solar panel.

FAQ

How long does it take to charge a solar generator?

It depends on the size of the power plant and solar panels. Most portable solar panels are around 100 watts. Using these, a 600Wh generator will take approximately 6 hours to charge under peak conditions.

How do I maintain my solar power system?

You can extend the life of your battery by fully charging it between uses. Also, make sure to store it in a dry place, neither too cold nor too hot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/home/energy-and-utilities/how-solar-generators-can-keep-your-gadgets-powered-while-camping/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos