2024 Baby Expo New Product Highlights





Romer is a new baby product brand that caught my eye as soon as I entered the expo, even though it was located a little further back on the expo floor. Stroller seats look very luxurious, and from what I've learned, most of them are made from recycled seashells, which the brand calls Sea Woo Loyster, spun into a merino wool-like fabric. It is machine washable and contains no flame retardants.

Why it's cool: The appeal of this stroller, I'll admit, is primarily aesthetic, or at least it doesn't have a ton of super flashy features other than it looks particularly pretty. As long as it's sturdy and functional, that's fine, but there's nothing wrong with a beautiful stroller. Especially since you'll have to use and look at it every day for years to come. But this good-looking stroller also seems to be well-functioning and has big all-terrain tires (necessary in my neck of the urban woods, where sidewalks make every step outside feel like off-roading). ), with a large canopy. It has a magnetic closure and the basket weight limit is 20 lbs. Compatible with several infant car seats, including the new Romer Juni, Nuna Pipa, and Britax Willow.

The Romer Tura stroller will cost $750 and will be available in early summer with infant and convertible car seats and bassinet stroller attachments.

