IBM and Adobe team up to help businesses get the most out of GenAI's offerings





IBM and Adobe have announced a unique collaboration on their technology solutions aimed at helping clients adopt generative AI (GenAI).

Building on more than 20 years of partnership, this new collaboration leverages hybrid cloud solutions, data, applications, and multi-model GenAI to deliver personalization at scale to users.

The joint venture aims to strengthen GenAI offerings across marketing, content creation and brand governance through mutual adoption of innovations such as IBM's watsonx.ai and consulting platform, and Adobe's Experience Platform and AI Assistant.

The partnership also goes beyond integrating each other's solutions; both companies confirmed their commitment to joint delivery with the aim of fostering innovation and establishing a foundation for long-term success.

In his IBM Think 2024 keynote, company CEO Arvind Krishna said collaboration is key to IBM's GenAI strategy.

Adobe and IBM share a common mission to digitize the information supply chain within the enterprise, and generative AI plays a key role in enabling this at scale.

We're moving from an era of generative AI experimentation to one where enterprises are looking to deploy the benefits of AI at scale. The IBM and Adobe partnership is key to unlocking this next phase.

The two companies have not yet revealed details about the products they will release together, but they have outlined four business-to-business integrations that joint customers will have access to:

IBM's watsonx.ai now available on Adobe Experience Platform

The two companies hope to accelerate users' AI and hybrid cloud initiatives and enhance personalization by integrating IBM's AI and data platform, watsonx.ai, into Adobe Experience Platform, its unified data infrastructure and CX management solution.

In discussing this feature, Adobe Chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayan said that Adobe Experience Platform is essential to supporting the heterogeneous environments in which customers exist.

watsonx.ai and Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant for on-premises and private clouds

Adobe and IBM are also looking to integrate watsonx.ai with Adobe Acrobat AI to help enterprises with on-premises and private cloud environments.

The Acrobat AI Assistant leverages GenAI and a deep understanding of the PDF format to transform the way people interact with digital documents.

AI-powered workflow

To drive innovation for Adobe customers, IBM Consulting delivers comprehensive integration capabilities across all three Adobe clouds that maximize the value of your Adobe investment.

The partnership will also use GenAI and Adobe Express to modernize the content supply chain and introduce innovative workflows to enable more diverse and collaborative teams to handle creative tasks. That's what I'm aiming for.

The companies report that clients will see a 30% increase in project capacity, a 70% reduction in time to market, and the delivery of highly personalized, brand-consistent digital assets at scale.

Increase efficiency

IBM is experimenting with Adobe Firefly to optimize workflows across marketing and consulting teams, with a focus on developing reliable AI-powered creative and design deliverables.

In addition, IBM's consulting solutions work with clients to strengthen their content supply chain using Adobe Workfront and Firefly, with the aim of enhancing marketing, creative, and design processes.

IBM also uses Adobe Firefly internally to leverage generative art, Photoshop, Illustrator, and Firefly's AI capabilities to streamline workflows. The companies claim this has increased productivity tenfold.

For Shantanu Narayen, these characteristics are indicative of the partnership’s main goal: delivering customer value.

There are many things we can do together across our business, but I think the ultimate test is delivering value to our customers.

We're bringing more people together to help everyone in this room achieve the right business outcomes, and that's how Adobe and IBM deliver value.

IBM's rich partnerships

It's a busy time for IBM and its partners, as the company also recently announced an expanded strategic partnership with Salesforce aimed at giving customers more choice and flexibility in their AI and data offerings.

The collaboration will integrate IBM's watsonx.ai platform with Salesforce's Einstein 1 software, enabling customers to make data-driven decisions and access actions directly from their workflows.

Additional benefits include bi-directional data integration, flexible large-scale language models (LLM), pre-built CRM actions and prompts, and a commitment to responsible AI development.

And the partnership party continues, with IBM also revealing plans to strengthen its existing collaboration with SAP.

Announced earlier this month, the companies aim to deliver superior productivity and innovation to their clients by leveraging GenAI and industry-specific cloud solutions in what they call a new value-generating partnership. I'm here.

Building on their 50-year collaboration, the two companies are integrating IBM's GenAI infrastructure with SAP's Rise program, a managed cloud service for modernizing legacy SAP ERP systems.

The partnership also aims to embed AI into SAP's business workflows within industry-specific cloud solutions and applications for various business lines.

