Google to build first undersea fiber optic cable linking Africa and Australia





Google is preparing to build the first undersea fiber optic cable between Africa and Australia.

The news comes at a time when the big cloud hyperscalers are in fierce competition for business revenue, with Google trying to catch up with AWS and Microsoft's Azure.

Google's announcement comes after widespread power outages across Africa were caused by what was said to be a fault in an undersea cable, and as a company that relies on robust connectivity to deliver services to both consumers and businesses, Google is clearly using this to position itself as the solution.

The new cable, named Umoja, will begin its overland journey in South Africa, starting in Kenya and passing through various countries including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Notably, Johannesburg is home to Google's first African data center region, which has been operational since the beginning of this year.

The land portion of the route is actually already complete, Google confirmed to TechCrunch. According to TechCrunch, the company worked with a company called Liquid Intelligent Technologies for this part. Work is currently underway to run the cable across the Indian Ocean to Perth, Australia, but a completion date has not yet been determined.

“Umoja will enable African countries to better connect with each other and the rest of the world,” Brian Quigley, Google Cloud's vice president of global network infrastructure, said in a blog post Thursday. “Establishing new routes that are different from existing connectivity routes is critical to maintaining a resilient network in a region that has previously experienced high-impact failures.”

Umoja Cable by Google Image credit: Google

Hundreds of cables crisscross the world's oceans, seas, and waterways, and technology giants like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft are increasingly interested in this infrastructure. The reason is simple: the more cables and data centers there are, the better the services they can provide to their customers, like lower latency YouTube streaming and faster data transfer speeds for cloud computing-based businesses.

Currently, the closest undersea cable route to Google's planned Umoja route is SUB.CO's Oman-Australia Cable (OAC), which opens in 2022 and connects Oman to Perth. Google itself has already invested in various cable-laying projects mainly in Africa, including Equiano, which connects Portugal with Nigeria and South Africa.

Earlier this year, the company also announced plans to build one of the first undersea cables between South America and the Asia-Pacific, running from Chile through French Polynesia to Australia.

Google hasn't disclosed a specific timeline for Umoja's completion, but a spokesperson told TechCrunch that the construction of a typical undersea cable takes about three years from planning to operation. So, we can probably expect this cable to be ready for prime time by around 2026.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2024/05/23/google-to-build-first-subsea-fibre-optic-cable-connecting-africa-with-australia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos