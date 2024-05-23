Google Play Points takes the rewards game to the next level





In 2018, we launched the Google Play Points rewards program to show how much we appreciate you choosing Google Play to buy apps, games, and digital content. Today, over 220 million members use Play Points to earn points and rewards.

This year, we're leveling up your Google Play Points with exciting new rewards and perks to connect you with the experiences you love. Plus, the higher your tier, the more you unlock. Here's what you can look forward to:

Diamond Valley introduces new ways to play and win

Diamond Valley is a treasure hunt mini-game that's currently available in Korea and Japan, and will launch in the US on June 17. Hunt for diamonds and spend them to win prizes like Pixel devices, exclusive merchandise for your favorite games, point bonuses, and more.

Pre-register for Diamond Valley now and get a head start with bonus Diamonds. The first 50,000 Diamond and Platinum members who pre-register will also receive an exclusive Diamond Valley T-shirt. To pre-register and play when the game launches, go to Play Points Home.[特典]Visit the tab.

Early access to new games like Squad Busters

We've teamed up with the developers of your favorite series to give our top members early access to the most popular new mobile games. Starting today, Diamond, Platinum, and Gold members will get exclusive early access to play Squad Busters on Supercell. To form a team, go to Play Points Home[特典]Visit the tab and keep an eye out for even more special Squad Busters rewards coming soon.

VIP experiences at gaming and entertainment events

We regularly offer exclusive member deals, and this summer we've partnered with the hottest events in gaming and entertainment to bring you VIP experiences. Check the Google Play Store for more details soon. Get ready for the Summer of Play.

To get started with Google Play Points, go to the Google Play Store. Tap your profile icon and tap Play Points to join for free. Then go play!

