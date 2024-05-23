The process of creating new accessibility features for Google Maps





Google has added support for “more detailed walking instructions” to Maps.

Google

Last week, I tried to cover as much Global Accessibility Awareness Day news as I could in my capacity as a reporter, and Google announced a number of accessibility-focused updates at the annual event known as the Google I/O Developer Conference. We announced that we had a very successful week. Among the items touted by the Mountain View-based company were enhancements to his ever-popular Google Maps.

Google says users will now have access to what it describes as more detailed walking instructions when navigating to a location. Using Google Lens and its screen reading feature, people can hear the names and categories of places around them, and learn how far away they are, such as ATMs and restaurants, which Google used as examples. Additionally, Google has added support for detailed voice guidance. [provide] Voice prompts let you know when you're heading in the right direction, crossing a busy intersection, or being directed to an alternate route if you've taken a wrong turn. Elsewhere in Maps, Google said the app features accessibility information for more than 50 million places, thanks in large part to crowdsourced data from business owners and Maps users. Details are indicated by icons, and areas like parking, seating, and restrooms are highlighted. There's also a filter to help you find wheelchair-accessible places. Finally, for the hearing-impaired, Google Maps now supports Auracast. Maps will show you places that are Auracast-compatible after community leaders and business owners mark them on a list. If marked, places like gyms, places of worship, and theaters can broadcast enhanced or assisted audio to visitors using Auracast-enabled Bluetooth hearing aids, earphones, or headphones, Google said.

To dig deeper into how Google is improving Maps, earlier this week we reached out to Sasha Blair Goldenson, who works as Google's Head of Maps for Accessibility and Disability Features. In a short interview conducted via email, the aforementioned accessibility features were explained. Find inspiration from the joys and challenges of everyday life with a disability. These lived experiences come from many people, including Google employees and others who live in or near the disability community, he said.

According to Goldenson, this collective feedback from the community has one purpose: to make Google Maps as useful for people with disabilities as it is for everyone else, and to help people with disabilities navigate life and travel. It's about enabling people to explore, navigate, enjoy, and contribute to the community where they live.

Features like Maps lenses and detailed audio guidance provide users who are blind or have low vision with the information that sighted people take for granted. [such as] Goldenson said they prioritize accessibility by considering things like the distance to the next turn or what's written on a sign. Because people with disabilities live everywhere and we go everywhere, it's important that these features are available globally and in all supported languages.

Goldensohn added that it's important to remember that accessibility features offered by Google and other companies can be very useful in some situations — namely, if a person has an injury that leaves them temporarily disabled. He gave the example of knowing if a restaurant has steps or is wheelchair accessible, which can be helpful for parents pushing strollers or travelers toting rolling suitcases. Similarly, the advent of detailed walking directions helps people when it's not wise to look down at their phone. It's hard to look at your phone when your hands are full with groceries, Goldensohn said.

Goldenson reiterated the idea that Google Maps and other accessibility features are developed and heavily influenced by Googlers (a slang term for Google employees). This is important context, he said, as the company strives to build features that serve this community. Goldenson noted that Maps' new accessibility information feature was built this way, with over 100% contributions from local guides in the community. [a] Since 2017, app accessibility updates have been made 1 billion times around the world.

