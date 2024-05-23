Investing in African connectivity and growth





Today, we announced new investments in digital infrastructure and security aimed at strengthening digital connectivity, accelerating economic growth, and strengthening resilience across Africa.

Expanding connectivity in Africa with Umoja

To increase the reach and reliability of digital connectivity in Africa, we today announced Umoja, the first fibre optic route directly connecting Africa with Australia.

Based in Kenya, the Umoja cable route passes through Uganda, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa (including the Google Cloud region), and crosses the Indian Ocean to Australia. Umoja's land route was built in collaboration with Liquid Intelligent Technologies to create a highly scalable route through Africa, including access points where other countries can leverage the network.

Umoja, which means unity in Swahili, is joining Equiano in an initiative called Africa Connect. Umoja will enable African countries to better connect with each other and the rest of the world. Establishing new routes of connectivity that are different from existing ones is critical to maintaining resilient networks in areas that have previously seen significant disruptions.

We are grateful to partner with leaders across Africa and Australia to bring Africa Connect to people, businesses and governments in Africa and around the world.

Access to the latest technology, supported by reliable and resilient digital infrastructure, is essential to expanding economic opportunity. This is a significant moment in Kenya’s digital transformation journey, and the benefits of today’s announcement will ripple across the region. – Meg Whitman, U.S. Ambassador to Kenya

“We welcome Google's investment in digital connectivity, which marks a historic milestone for Kenya, Africa and Australia. The new intercontinental fibre optic route will significantly strengthen the global and regional digital infrastructure. This initiative is critical in ensuring redundancy and resilience of our region's connections to the rest of the world, especially given the recent disruptions caused by subsea cable cuts. Strengthening our digital backbone will not only improve reliability, but also pave the way for greater digital inclusion, innovation and economic opportunity for our people and businesses.” – Dr. William S. Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya

Diversifying Australia's connectivity and supporting digital inclusion around the world are both incredibly important goals and Google's Umoja cable will help achieve just that. Australia welcomes Google's investment and congratulates all parties involved in this important effort. – Michelle Rowland MP, Australian Minister for Communications

Africa's major cities such as Nairobi, Kampala, Kigali, Lubumbashi, Lusaka and Harare will no longer be hard-to-reach endpoints, far from coastal landing points that connect Africa with the world. These cities will become stations on a data superhighway capable of carrying thousands of times the traffic that currently reaches Africa. We are proud that this project will help realize a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind, no matter how far they are from the world's technology centers. – Streebe Masiyiwa, Chairman and Founder, Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Expanding cooperation

In addition to today's infrastructure announcement, Google has signed a statement of cooperation with the Kenya Ministry of Information and Communications and Ministry of Digital Economy to accelerate joint efforts in cybersecurity, growing data-driven innovation, digital upskilling, and the responsible and safe adoption of AI for societal good.

Strengthening cybersecurity with cloud-based solutions

As part of the collaboration, Google Cloud and Kenya announced they intend to work together to strengthen cybersecurity in Kenya. The Ministry of Immigration and Citizen Services is evaluating Google Cloud's CyberShield solution and Mandiant expertise to bolster the defenses of its eCitizen platform. CyberShield will enable the government to build enhanced cyber threat capabilities, protect its web-facing infrastructure, and enable teams to develop skills and processes that drive effective security operations.

Realize the benefits of digital transformation

Google has long recognized that investing in secure technology infrastructure plays a critical role in building community connections, expanding education, and promoting healthy economic development in Africa and around the world. .

Since opening its first office in sub-Saharan Africa in Nairobi in 2007, Google has partnered with African governments on numerous digital initiatives. In 2021, we committed to investing $1 billion in Africa over five years to support a range of efforts to accelerate Africa's digital transformation, from improving connectivity to investing in startups. Since then, we have invested more than $900 million in the region and are on track to fulfill our commitment by 2026. The collaboration announced this week is the latest step in delivering on our broader commitment to support Africa's digital transformation, continued economic growth, and innovation.

Supporting economic growth: According to third-party estimates, between 2021 and 2023, our products and services delivered more than $30 billion in economic activity across sub-Saharan Africa. According to a report by the International Finance Corporation, Africa's internet economy could grow to $180 billion by 2025, or 5.2% of the continent's GDP. Investments like Umoja, combined with developing the talent that can benefit from and further strengthen this growing digital economy, ensure that citizens have access to government services and critical information, while enabling businesses to thrive and generate sustainable economic growth for local economies.

Skills acquisition: Our training and certification initiatives help entrepreneurs leverage digital technologies to make the most of the web and build and sustain their businesses, thereby driving lasting economic growth in local economies. For example, Google Hustle Academy, a five-day bootcamp launched in 2022, focuses on themes such as leadership, business strategy and e-commerce and has helped grow more than 3,500 small businesses in Kenya.

AI innovation made in Africa, for Africa: Through our AI research centers in Ghana and Nairobi, and our product development center in Kenya, we continue to build products and services that help tackle challenges across the continent. For example, in Kenya, Google partnered with Jacaranda Health to improve maternal health by expanding access to ultrasound. Google is also collaborating with Kenyan healthcare organizations such as IntelliSOFT, Ona, and Medtronic Labs to enhance interoperability of digital health solutions. Additionally, Google is holding a workshop with Kabarak University as part of its efforts to support digital health innovation in Kenya.

Google is committed to partnering more than ever with African communities, businesses and governments to drive more innovation across the continent, and we're excited about this next chapter in Kenya and the region.

