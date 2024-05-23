Reliance and Disney will seek Indian antitrust approval with guaranteed cricket rights, sources say





By Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Reliance Industries and Walt Disney seek antitrust clearance for their $8.5 billion Indian media merger, insisting their companies' power, especially in cricket broadcasting, will not hurt advertisers. two people with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The deal, announced in February, was expected to face intense scrutiny from experts as it would create India's biggest entertainment company with 120 TV channels and two streaming services, as well as own the lucrative rights to cricket, India's top sport.

Reliance and Disney have told the Competition Commission of India (CCI) that the cricket rights were acquired separately following a competitive bidding process, the people said, asking not to be identified as the approval process is confidential.

The companies argue they will not suffer any damage when the rights expire in 2027 and 2028 because other competitors will be able to bid, according to people familiar with the matter.

The CCI will now review confidential submissions. Permits typically take several weeks, but may take longer if the monitoring agency is not satisfied and requests further information.

Reliance, Walt Disney and CCI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Disney and Reliance currently own billions of dollars worth of digital and television cricket rights for the world's most valuable cricket competition, the Indian Premier League, International Cricket Council matches, and Indian Cricket Board matches. Owned.

This has raised concerns that the combined entity could have far too much influence over advertisers and consumers, with KK Sharma, a former head of mergers at the CCI, saying in March that regulators might be concerned because Disney-Reliance would have “absolute control over cricket” and “very little will be left about cricket”.

Jefferies estimates that Disney Reliance entities hold a 40% share of the advertising market in the television and streaming space.

The companies said in a CCI filing that advertisers will not be affected because consumers who watch cricket can be targeted on a number of competing platforms where they consume content, including YouTube and Meta. He reportedly told them that there was no such thing.

Similarly, the companies said that Indians consume content through TV channels, social media and streaming apps, and advertisers will not be penalized by this deal.

“The lines[between TV and digital]are blurring. Companies are targeting by demographics. If they don't like the advertising rates under Disney Reliance, they can always target other consumers.” the first source said.

The deal will reshape India's $28 billion media and entertainment market, putting the Reliance-Disney alliance in competition with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee Entertainment and Sony.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Jan Harvey)

