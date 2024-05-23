Immigrant entrepreneurs bring jobs and innovation, new study shows





Photo illustration of Databricks, an innovative billion dollar company with multiple immigrants. [+] founder. Immigrants play an important role in creating jobs, innovation and new businesses in the United States, according to a new study. (Photo illustration: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Image/LightRocket (via Getty Images)

A new study finds that immigration plays a key role in generating jobs, innovation, and new businesses in the United States. The findings should be of interest to policymakers and Americans who care about expanding job opportunities, especially in cutting-edge fields. The study highlights a benefit of immigration that is overlooked in the current political battle over U.S. border policy.

Immigrant Entrepreneur

Immigrant entrepreneurs receive little media attention, despite the impact foreign-born entrepreneurs have on a country's economy. A new study by economists William R. Carr (Harvard Business School), Sahil A. Choudabadia (University of Michigan), Sari Pekkala Carr (Wellesley College), and Louis J. Maiden (Harvard Business School) finds that immigrants contribute disproportionately to entrepreneurship in many countries, and in the United States, they account for one-quarter of new job-creating businesses. The study was published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Economists have detailed the impact of immigrant entrepreneurs. They write that immigrants are overwhelmingly the founders of innovative companies and high-tech industries. In 2022, three of the world's 10 most valuable public companies (Alphabet, Nvidia, Tesla) as well as four of the most valuable venture-backed private companies in the US (SpaceX, Stripe, Instacart, Databricks) had immigrant founders.

According to a study by the Foundation for National Policy, 55% of American startups valued at $1 billion or more had at least one immigrant founder. Nearly two-thirds (64%) were founded or co-founded by an immigrant or the child of an immigrant. Nearly a quarter of billion-dollar American companies were founded by immigrant founders who came to the U.S. as international students.

The NFAP report concludes that nearly two-thirds (65%, or 28 of 43) of the top U.S. AI companies were also founded or co-founded by immigrants. The study looked at 43 U.S. companies named to the Forbes AI 50, a list of top startups developing the most promising business applications for artificial intelligence. A company with a compelling vision and the resources and technical means to achieve it. (I authored both studies.) Economists cited the NFAP study in comparative analysis papers.

Economists say most of the growth in immigrant entrepreneurship in the U.S. has come through a broad strengthening of immigrant entrepreneurship across all states, rather than specific booms in a few states.

innovation

Immigrant entrepreneurs are innovative. Innovation often comes from starting a business that allows entrepreneurs to hone and develop products and services that align with consumer preferences. The reason for innovation can be unusual.

When Eric Yuan was a college student in China, he endured a 10-hour train ride to see his girlfriend. This experience led him to envision developing a video conferencing application to communicate with the young woman who would later become his wife. In the US, he turned that idea into his Zoom Video. Zoom Video is valued at $19 billion today and has over 7,000 employees.

Yuan was finally able to travel to the US on his ninth attempt after US authorities refused to grant him a visa. There is no business visa under US immigration law. As a result, most entrepreneurs who immigrate to the United States first obtain permanent resident status through family, employment, or refugee status before starting a business.

Carr, Chodabadia, Carr, and Maiden made a key discovery: companies are more likely to patent when they have immigrant owners, and they produce more patents per employee. A study by Ufuk Akcigit and Nathan Goldschlag concluded that the share of immigrant inventors in the United States rose from 24% in 2000 to 35% in 2016.

According to Carr, Chodavadia, Carr, and Maiden, firms founded by immigrants are 3.4 to 4.5 percentage points more likely to create new technologies and less likely to use other existing technologies. These findings suggest that immigrant entrepreneurs tend to be more strongly associated with innovation across education and research fields.

Economists suggest that the innovativeness of immigrant entrepreneurs, especially in high-tech sectors, is linked to economic growth, labor adjustment, and the agglomeration effects of technology clusters.

Some aspects of immigrant entrepreneurship remain a mystery. The study suggests that there is still a lot to learn about immigrant entrepreneurship. First, we still have a remarkably poor understanding of why immigrants are so entrepreneurial.

Harvard Business School professor William Carr said the characteristics that lead people to immigrate, such as hard work and ambition, have something in common with becoming an entrepreneur.

Carr agrees that the U.S. economy would benefit if U.S. laws made it easier for entrepreneurs and international students to enter and stay in the U.S. “That's true,” Carr said. Immigrant entrepreneurs are a source of jobs for the U.S. economy and enable a dynamic economy. This is especially true in high-tech and growth-oriented sectors where the U.S. needs to stay at the forefront. Immigrant entrepreneurs are what made our country successful in the past and we need them in the future.

