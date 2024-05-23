Cloudera and OCBC Win 2024 Financial Technology Innovation Awards





The joint award recognizes the impact of Cloudera Data Platform and Cloudera Machine Learning in enabling OCBC to enhance the banking experience for a smarter future.

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG , May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cloudera, a data company focused on trusted enterprise AI, today announced that it is Southeast Asia's second largest financial services group by assets and the world's highest We announced a joint award with OCBC, one of the banks receiving the evaluation. Cloudera and OCBC jointly won “Best Big Data and Analytics Infrastructure Implementation” at the Financial Technology Innovation Awards 2024.

The Financial Technology Innovation Awards were established by The Asian Banker organization to recognize outstanding achievements and best practices in technology implementation, and serve as a beacon of innovation that inspires other financial institutions and technology companies. Masu. Regarded as one of the most prestigious, comprehensive and transparent awards programs of its kind in the financial services industry today, nominees underwent a rigorous evaluation process. It is also the only regional awards program that measures both project execution and sustainable business impact.

“It's all about creating value from data and driving business outcomes,” said Remus Lim, senior vice president, Asia Pacific and Japan, Cloudera. “We're honored to receive the Financial Technology Innovation Award with OCBC as it highlights the real-world impact of having trusted data and how it paves the way for a more innovative and safer banking future for all. With accurate and secure data and insights, Cloudera has enabled OCBC to build and serve reliable AI and large-scale language models on the Cloudera Data Platform and machine learning to enhance customer experience through personalization and reduce risk with improved fraud detection.”

“This recognition is a testament to the vision of our leaders and the outstanding execution of our team,” said Tan Van Horn, Head of Data Platforms, Oversea-Chinese Bank (OCBC). “When OCBC embarked on our data and AI journey, we needed a solution that would provide future-proofing flexibility and a technology partner that could innovate with us. Built on Cloudera Data Platform and Cloudera Machine Learning, we , our data teams can now quickly collaborate and explore larger data volumes and ever-evolving AI use cases, ultimately increasing the efficiency of our workforce. A more responsive and rewarding banking experience for customers.”

About Cloudera Cloudera believes data makes what's impossible today possible tomorrow. We enable the transformation of data, anywhere, into trusted enterprise AI, so you can reduce costs and risk, increase productivity, and accelerate business performance. Our open data lakehouse enables secure data management and portable, cloud-native data analytics, empowering organizations to manage and analyze any type of data, whether in public or private cloud. With volumes of data managed to rival hyperscalers, we're the data partner to leading companies in nearly every industry. Cloudera leads the world on the value and future of data, and continues to lead a vibrant ecosystem driven by the relentless innovation of the open source community. Learn more at Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. Cloudera and related marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

