France's AI boom could help the EU close the innovation gap between the U.S. and China





PARIS, France Europe is pursuing AI innovation, technology regulation and competition with China in a very different way than the United States, French President Emmanuel Macron said this week. The European continent aims to become the third largest global technology power in a world currently dominated by the United States and China.

“A world in which the biggest companies only come from China and the United States is insanity,” Macron told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin in an exclusive interview in Paris on Tuesday.

“We need more big European companies, and I think Mistral AI can be one of them,” Macron said of France's leading AI company, which Microsoft recently invested 15 million euros ($16.3 million) in.

Macron also praised newly founded French AI startup H, which this week announced it had raised a massive $220 million in its first funding round.

“I think having a very vibrant, vibrant and ambitious European ecosystem is good for the U.S. ecosystem,” he said.

Macron told CNBC as technology leaders arrived in Paris to attend the VivaTech innovation trade show. On Tuesday, the Elysee Palace hosted a group of business leaders and engineers in the field of AI on the eve of the show.

The trade show and conference comes on the heels of a new wave of private investment in the country, led by Microsoft's €4 billion investment in France, the largest ever.

“The more AI companies decide to come to Europe, the more European governments will find themselves in the same situation as the US and Chinese governments,” he said.

“Our challenge for AI is to accelerate, innovate and invest, while also regulating at the right scale,” he added.

The European Union is ahead of the US in regulating artificial intelligence, passing its first major set of regulatory rules, the EU Artificial Intelligence Act, in March.

Macron also defended the European Union's tough online privacy regulations and rejected the widely held view in Washington that Brussels is deliberately trying to undermine the dominant position of U.S. tech giants such as Google and Meta through a kind of competitive regulatory strategy.

“I think that's wrong,” Macron said. “If I want to guarantee your privacy, the storage of your data, the view of the cloud, this is a sovereign and very important democratic issue.”

He compared allowing American tech giants to operate under American regulations in Europe to allowing French banks in the United States to ignore American banking regulations.

“The bottom line is that we don't regulate you when you're doing business in the United States. But remember, when you're doing business in continental Europe, you have to respect European rules.”

But when it comes to China, Mr. Macron hinted that he thought some U.S. technology regulations were going too far.

He said France, for example, does not believe that TikTok, a large social media app owned by China-based ByteDance, poses a significant national security threat.

Under recently passed US legislation on the grounds of national security, ByteDance will be required to sell TikTok in order to continue operating on US devices.

“We did not take this approach. We are neutral in terms of technology, nationality and players,” Macron said.

“When it comes to trade, innovation and the economy, I think China is a competitor. Unfortunately, I think we should work together more to encourage people to follow international rules, rather than just deciding not to respect them.” “I think the international rules are our own,” he said.

“They are competing and are very good at innovation and production,” he said. “We have been so naive that today Europe is less productive relative to its economy.” [than] America”

