Today's Google Doodle celebrates Mexican food. Check it out here





If you hit the internet without having breakfast on Thursday morning (May 23rd), you'll probably get an appetite right away when you see the latest Google Doodle.

We're giving you an exclusive first look at a new Google Doodle by Oakland-based artist Chava Oropesa, which depicts chilaquiles, a popular Mexican breakfast dish that means “chili peppers and vegetables” in the Aztec language Nahuatl.

A dish with a rich cultural history, chilaquiles was born from a resourceful idea. Instead of throwing away stale corn tortillas, people started cutting them into strips, frying them, and sauteing them in salsa. Today, this beloved Mexican dish can be found on the menus of Mexican restaurants throughout Mexico and in the southwestern United States. It is usually garnished with a combination of cream, queso fresco, onions, and avocado.

Provided by Google.



Oropeza was personally connected to the Google Doodle project, so when he was asked if he'd like to take part, it was an easy “yes.” “Being born and raised in Mexico, I feel like our cuisine is part of my DNA, and chilaquilesis is one of the dishes I grew up with,” he says. “To be able to represent this subject and create around it was something very personal and special.”

The challenge for Oropesa was to create an instantly recognizable illustration. He chose to use Mexican pink, or Rosa Mexicano, in his work, which is synonymous with Mexican culture. He also wanted to use creative twists to add depth and texture to his creations, such as incorporating Talavera dishes, traditional Mexican pottery, and cutting tortillas into letter shapes and frying them. I was there.

Oropesa added that he feels a great responsibility to capture the essence of Chilaquiles. To do this, he drew on the memories of his childhood, including how his father brought this dish to his family's annual New Year's celebration, and the freshness and flavor of his mother's salsa verde. I used my memories as inspiration.

“I've had chilaquiles thousands of times,” he said, “and that feeling stayed with me throughout the whole process. I want to make people crave chilaquiles and evoke memories of eating them or the curiosity to try them.”

Check out Google Doodles on Google.com on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

