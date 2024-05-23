3 Questions with Educational Software Engineer Luwam Hailu





K16 Solutions has been a pioneer in the educational software engineering industry since its founding in 2018. In my four years of working with the team, I have witnessed the company’s products and services evolve and its partnerships with numerous universities in Learning Management System (LMS) migrations and data archiving/integration projects grow.

One of K16 Solution's priority areas is building the next generation of education software engineering talent. When I spoke recently with K16's executive team about how the company recruits, retains, and develops early-career technology professionals, one name that came up repeatedly was Luwam Hailu.

As a 2020 graduate and rising star in the education technology field, Luwam brings unique insights and contributions to our team. I was so excited to talk to Rwamu about her career.

Q: Tell us about your work at K16. What platforms or services are you working on and what are you most excited about?

A: I work on the Software Engineering team at K16 Solutions, primarily focused on LMS migration and archiving services. My daily focus is on delivering operational success from these services by enhancing, extending, and keeping these platforms performing well.

Most popular stories

most popular

It's a true honor to be part of a culture that values ​​and encourages creativity, collaboration, and continuous learning. In all my endeavors, I am encouraged to think outside the box and try new solutions and ideas, which inspires my work every day.

I'm most excited about the latest innovation coming out of K16: Scaffold DataX. I want to be a part of the advancement of the DataX platform that is shaking up the edtech industry.

Q: Why did you decide to join K16 Solutions at this early stage in your career? Why did you choose to work as a software engineer at an education technology company instead of pursuing a traditional career path? ?

A: I was initially drawn to K16 Solutions because of their innovative approach to educational technology. Even though I graduated from UNLV, [the University of Nevada, Las Vegas]I didn't know much about the education technology industry or the ecosystem in which K16 operated.

But the opportunity to explore this field more deeply immediately seemed appealing. As I learned more about the transformative impact K16 Solutions is having on education, my interest grew. The dynamic, innovative environment promises tremendous opportunities to make a direct, meaningful impact, which is something I deeply value.

My lifelong passion for learning and natural curiosity have always made me an avid student. Working at K16 Solutions allows you to maintain a close connection to education and allows you to align your career with your personal interests and values. This combination of personal affinity and professional opportunity made it clear that joining K16 Solutions was the right step in my early career in software engineering.

Q: What advice would you give to early career software engineering professionals who are interested in pursuing a career in education?

A: My main advice to early career software engineers interested in working in education is to really understand the challenges and opportunities in the field.

Delve into the ecosystem and gain comprehensive insight into how it works. Get to know your various stakeholders, including students, educators, and administrators, to better understand their needs and pain points.

This knowledge serves as a blueprint for how to make meaningful contributions to the field of education and build a career. Having this orientation will help you create impactful and effective solutions and advance your career path.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehighered.com/opinion/blogs/learning-innovation/2024/05/23/three-questions-educational-software-engineer-luwam The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos