The best Memorial Day TV deals you can buy today at major retailers





Samsung

Planning to spend this Memorial Day weekend relaxing and watching your favorite shows? Now is the perfect time to upgrade. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart are already offering big savings on TVs of all types and budgets before the holidays arrive. Top brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony are currently offering notable TV deals, with more to come. That means it's time to add one to your cart and lock it down.

Whether you're looking for a TV for sports, gaming, or streaming movies, there's a TV out there that's right for you right now. But you don't have to run from store to store to find one; we've done the hard work for you and rounded up some Memorial Day TV deals below. While you choose your TV, make sure to also buy a soundbar or speaker system to complete your home entertainment setup. That way, you'll be ready for a great, relaxing weekend with your all-new entertainment setup.

Walmart's Best Memorial Day TV Deals

Walmart is offering big discounts on TVs this Memorial Day, especially on budget 4K TVs.

LG 70-inch 70UQ7070ZUD UHD 4K Smart TV: $498 (Save $150) Walmart

This extra-large 70-inch 4K TV is a bargain at just under $500 on sale at Walmart.

The 4K Ultra HD resolution and OLED display combine to deliver an amazing contrast ratio with deep blacks and vibrant colors. Plus, the wide viewing angle ensures everyone in the room gets the same great image quality. A 120Hz refresh rate lets you perform fast-moving actions smoothly.

The LG α5 Gen5 AI processor converts low-resolution content to nearly 4K. And with built-in access to streaming services like Netflix and his 300+ free LG channels, you'll always have plenty of content to watch, even if it's not the latest and greatest releases.

Although this model does not include some premium features such as quantum dot technology, it still renders colors beautifully. If you want big-screen entertainment with OLED-level picture quality, you can get it here at an affordable price.

Samsung 85-inch Class QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV: $3,997 (save $4,002) Walmart

The 2023 Samsung 85-inch Neo QLED 8K TV is huge and incredibly detailed, and this is one of the great ways you can experience the upgraded 8K TV resolution thanks to the TV's AI smart features.

It boasts an incredibly slim design with barely visible bezels around the display, and it uses Quantum Matrix technology with high-precision mini-LED backlighting and over 33 million pixels to deliver stunning 8K picture quality, so you're sure to get a great-looking display for thousands of dollars off the shelf.

The Neural Quantum Processor upscales non-8K content incredibly well, producing accurate visuals with a wide color palette. The anti-reflective screen ensures that images are displayed beautifully with wide viewing angles. Additionally, it supports Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro, and Symphony 3.0. It's also equipped with Samsung Gaming Hub, which gives you access to a huge library of games without the need for a console, making it perfect for gamers.

Is it expensive? Yes, but you can also save a lot of cash if you buy during this sale. You won't regret locking up your stuff.

Philips 32-inch Class HD Roku Borderless LED Smart TV: $118 (Save $50) Walmart

Want a Roku-enabled TV for just over $100? You can buy this Roku set at Walmart. This borderless TV has a sleek, modern design with 720p resolution. This means that even at this price point, you'll get crisp, crisp images.

The included Roku streaming integration allows you to watch almost any content via streaming apps, as well as voice control with assistants like Alexa and Google Home. With this discreet but powerful TV, you can sit back, relax, and let your assistant and TV do the rest.

At just $118, this little display is the perfect addition to a kid's room or guest room, or even as another screen in the kitchen. No matter how you use it, it's a great accent piece anywhere in your home.

Great deals on Memorial Day TVs at Best Buy.

Best Buy is offering Memorial Day discounts on a ton of the latest and greatest TVs, including the just-released LG C4 OLED TV. Choose to have your new TV delivered or pick it up today with in-store pickup at Best Buy.

LG 42-inch C4 OLED Evo 4K Smart TV: $1,300 (Save $200) Best Buy

LG's latest OLED TV lineup, the C4 series, is equipped with 8 million self-emitting pixels, meaning you get super bright and colorful images no matter what you're looking at.

LG didn't skimp on processing power either. The α9 Gen 7 AI processor leverages deep learning to upscale low-resolution content to nearly 4K in real-time. Sports enthusiasts will be pleased with the multi-view feature that allows him to watch two events at the same time, and reality TV fans can watch all the drama without missing a beat.

This TV features crystal clear 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth picture quality and crisp motion, plus an integrated 2.2 channel speaker system lets you immerse yourself in Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio.

Overall, the C4 series is LG's most advanced 4K OLED TV to date with great visuals, smart features, and audio enhancements. For an unparalleled viewing experience, look no further than this LG OLED.

Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K Smart TV: $1,400 (Save $300) Best Buy

Yes, the Sony is expensive, but this TV's excellent display and feature set make it worth the price. This 55-inch TV is well worth the purchase price, especially since it's on sale.

Cognitive Processor XR technology delivers a wide contrast range and realistic colors, as well as deep blacks and brilliant whites.

With over 1 billion display colors and support for Dolby Vision, the OLED panel displays all your content in accurate colors and vibrant hues. XR technology allows you to upscale lower-resolution sources to levels approaching 4K clarity without motion blur, making it the perfect TV for big fans of older content that needs upscaling.

For those who game on PS5, it also has special features that bring games to life at 4K 120fps. Plus, while the built-in speakers produce impressive sound, you can get even better sound by adding a sound system or soundbar. You can't go wrong with this Sony TV.

TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV: $370 (Save $80) Best Buy

Delivering premium QLED performance without the premium price, this large-screen TV can be purchased for under $400. Sharp images, smooth motion, and intelligent features combine to create this comfortable little package.

QLED quantum dot technology delivers stunning, vibrant picture quality, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support means it's optimized for high dynamic range content, and AMD FreeSync and a super-fast 120Hz refresh rate mean super-smooth gaming and video.

Smart features like Google TV put all your favorite streaming apps at your fingertips. And audio enhancements with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos put you right in the middle of the action.

At this discounted price, you'll be hard-pressed to find a feature-rich QLED large screen anywhere else.

Amazon's Best Memorial Day TV Deals

This Memorial Day, Amazon is the best place to shop for TV deals. Here are some recommendations for sale items on Amazon.

Hisense 50-inch U6HF QLED 4K Fire TV: $300 ($200 off) Amazon

Want a feature-packed 4K Smart TV at an affordable price? This value-packed display has you covered, with gorgeous 4K Ultra HD resolution, over 1 billion colors, and integrated Fire TV for access to your favorite streaming services.

4K panels deliver vibrant, accurate colors and bright, clear images. With 600 nits of peak brightness and a full array of local dimming zones, images appear highly detailed with a wide range of colors and deep blacks. Also, if you are a gamer, you will get very smooth images thanks to the low latency mode and the TV's 120Hz refresh rate.

With built-in support for Fire TV, you can also watch content on your favorite apps. An Alexa voice remote control is also included, allowing you to control it with your voice. Overall, it's a great TV for the price and a product you shouldn't miss.

Normally priced at $500, this 50-inch TV is on sale for $300 on Amazon on Memorial Day, and for NBA fans, it's an even better deal: you'll get a free NBA Store gift card with your purchase.

Vizio 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p TV: $160 (save $70) Amazon

This mid-sized Vizio smart TV delivers solid performance without hurting your wallet. Currently under $200.

At 40 inches, this 1080p model is the perfect size for secondary rooms like a home office, a kid's room, or a guest room. HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate also give you crystal clear images.

Features such as full-array backlighting ensure a uniform image regardless of content type. Gamers will appreciate AMD FreeSync, Auto Game Mode, and low input lag for smooth and responsive gameplay.

At just $160, you'll get a great deal on a feature-packed smart TV. However, this great deal won't last long, so get yours soon.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,498 (save $500) Amazon

The wildly popular Samsung Frame TV is getting a new model in 2024, which means the older model will get a price cut, allowing you to save big if you don't need the best and brightest version of the fan-favorite unit.

Featuring quantum dot technology that produces over 1 billion vibrant colors and near-zero light reflection, Frame TV delivers stunning visuals whether you're streaming media or viewing artwork. The matte anti-glare finish also prevents unwanted glare and reflections.

But it's the art mode that has a lot of people's attention. Mount this slim, lightweight TV and use it as a digital canvas to display your art and photography. View images from galleries around the world or upload your own.

Brittany Vincent

Brittany Vincent has covered games, technology and entertainment for 16 years for various online and print publications. She has covered commerce for nearly 10 years. Follow her on Twitter at @MolotovCupcake.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/essentials/best-memorial-day-tv-sales-you-can-shop-today/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos