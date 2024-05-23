Google AI's worst answer ever





Google's recent controversial move to surface AI-generated answers at the top of web searches has been widely criticized, and social media is rife with examples of the absolutely ridiculous answers that have been featured prominently in Google's AI results. Some of them are pretty hilarious.

No need to Google AI search, no need to learn about the benefits of slavery

One bizarre search making the rounds on social media involves finding a way to stop cheese from sliding off pizza. Most of the AI's response suggestions are normal, like telling the user to let the pizza cool before eating. However, the top tip is very strange, as shown below.

A Google search by Gizmodo on May 22nd on how to prevent cheese from sliding off pizza. Screenshot: Google

The funniest part is that if you think about it for a second, adding glue would hardly make the cheese stick to the pizza. But this answer was probably culled from a joke comment written by Reddit user fucksmith 11 years ago: AI can definitely plagiarize, let's admit it.

A joke created on Reddit about 11 years ago that appears to be the source of some awful AI-generated answers on Google. Screenshot: Reddit

Another search that has recently gained traction on social media involves trivia about presidents that any historian would probably know. If you ask his AI-powered Google search which U.S. presidents attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, it will tell you that 13 presidents did.

Google AI's response even goes so far as to claim that these 13 presidents earned 59 different degrees over the course of their academic careers. And when we look at the years they allegedly attended college, the majority are from universities long after their presidents have passed away. Did the 17th president, Andrew Johnson, earn 14 degrees between 1947 and 2012, despite dying in 1875? Unless some special zombie technology is recognized, that seems highly unlikely.

Screenshot: Google

By the way, the United States has never elected a president from Wisconsin, nor has it ever elected a president from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Google AI appears to be extracting answers from a light-hearted blog post he wrote in 2016 about various UW-Madison graduates with the same name as the president.

Another pattern that many users have noticed is that Google's AI thinks dogs are capable of extraordinary feats, like playing professional sports. When asked if Dog had ever played in the NHL, the synopsis, citing a YouTube video, offered the following answer:

Screenshot: Google

In another example, we took a break from sports and asked the search engine if a dog had ever owned a hotel, to which the platform's response was:

Screenshot: Lukas Ropek/Google

Just to be clear, when asked if dogs have ever owned a hotel, Google answered in the affirmative. He also cited two examples of hotel owners owning dogs, citing a 30-foot-tall beagle statue as evidence.

Other things we learned while working with Google's AI summaries include that dogs can (and cannot) breakdance, and that dogs throw the first pitch at baseball games, including a dog who pitched at a Florida Marlins game. Examples include things that dogs often do (actually things that dogs fetch). the ball after it has been thrown).

Google claims that people ask unusual questions, which results in misinformation, but honestly, this seems like a pretty odd defense: should we just ask Google the most mundane, general questions to get reliable answers?

“The examples we saw were generally very unusual queries and aren't representative of most people's experiences,” a Google spokesperson told Gizmodo in an email. “Most of our AI summaries provide high-quality information along with links to dig deeper on the web. We conducted extensive testing before releasing this new experience, and we'll use these individual examples to continue refining the system as a whole.”

Why is there this reaction? Simply put, these AI tools are being adopted much faster than they should have been, with all the big tech companies competing for audience attention.

AI tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and now Google's AI Search may be impressive because they all mimic normal human language. But these machines work as predictive text models, essentially functioning as advanced autocomplete functionality. They can suck up vast amounts of data and quickly piece together powerful, even meaningful words. But the machine doesn't understand what it's saying. They don't have the ability to reason or apply logic like humans. This is one of the many reasons AI advocates are so excited about the potential of artificial general intelligence (AGI). And maybe that's why Google tells you to put glue on your pizza. It's not even stupid. Nor does it have the ability to be stupid.

The people who design these systems call these hallucinations hallucinations because they sound much cooler than what's actually happening. When humans lose touch with reality, they begin to hallucinate. But your favorite AI chatbot isn't hallucinating. This is because AI chatbots do not have the capacity for reasoning or logic to begin with. It's just spitting out words, and they're not as convincing as the words that impressed us all when he first experimented with tools like ChatGPT during his November 2022 deployment. And every technology company on the planet is chasing those early heights with their own half-baked products. .

But after ChatGPT's first dazzling display, no one had enough time to accurately evaluate these tools, and the hype continued relentlessly. The problem, of course, is that if you ask an AI a question you don't know the answer to, there's no way to trust its answer without doing lots of additional fact-checking. And that defeats the purpose of why you asked these supposedly smart machines in the first place. You wanted to get reliable answers.

Asked for comment on all of this, a Google spokesperson told Gizmodo:

The examples we see are generally very unusual queries and aren't representative of the majority of people's experiences. The majority of AI summaries provide high-quality information, including links to dig deeper on the web. We conducted extensive testing before launching this new experience, and we'll use these individual examples to refine the system as we go.

However, in the process of testing the intelligence of our AI systems, we actually learned some new things. For example, at one point we asked his Google if dogs had ever flown a plane. I expected the answer to be “no.” To my surprise, Google's AI summary provided a well-founded answer. Yes, dogs have actually flown airplanes. And it's not an algorithmic illusion.

Screenshot: Google

What has your experience been with the deployment of AI in Google's search? Did you notice anything strange or downright dangerous among the answers you received? Let us know in the comments. Also, be sure to attach a screenshot if you have one. These tools seem to be here to stay whether we like it or not.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/worst-google-ai-answers-glue-pizza-dogs-playing-sports-1851495298 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos