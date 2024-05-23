FancyTech wins 2024 LVMH Innovation Award at VivaTech





PARIS – The day after French President Emmanuel Macron announced 400 million euros of public investment in artificial intelligence research and training, all eyes were on VivaTech.

Generative AI was the winning technology on the main stage, with Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, presenting it with the LVMH Innovation Award Grand Prix.

He said the group's interest in technology and startups is rooted in its history.

“In our group, we have 75 grown-up start-ups,” the luxury industry titan said. “These companies, which we call Maisons, were initially start-ups or family-run businesses. [ones]. ”

This year, the award went to FancyTech, a China-based company specializing in 3D modeling and generative AI content creation, especially for video.

“This award once again recognizes startups that deliver technological development with outstanding service. We are confident that their expertise will align with our Maison’s ambitions and keep us ahead of our customers’ expectations.” declared Mr. Arnault.

The industry giant called the award “a unique opportunity to collaborate with our Maisons and contribute to the transformation of the luxury industry.”

One of the pieces of advice Arnault shared with the audience was that for a start-up, it is important not only to have an extraordinary idea, but also to make it work very efficiently, in addition to creativity, quality, entrepreneurial spirit and an athlete-like mindset.

Being able to produce high-quality content in record time was one of the factors that led to FancyTech's success, co-founder Morgan Mao later told reporters: In a recent project with Hublot in China, its GenAI capabilities helped the company create 40 product videos in two weeks instead of months.

“We are at the dawn of an era of transformation. With the advent of GenAI, the use of artificial intelligence also requires human imagination. This marriage of mind and technology allows us to transform 3D product modeling and creative briefs into generated artificial intelligence. You will be able to generate videos through,” he declared.

Frank Le Mole, Group IT and Technology Director at LVMH, said: “The winners of the LVMH Innovation Award were selected from a record 1,545 entries from 89 countries, up from 1,320 last year. ''

FancyTech also won the Immersive Digital Experience award.

The 18 finalists are divided into six groups: Brand Image and Media, Omnichannel and Retail, Sustainability and Green Technology, Operational Excellence, Immersive Digital Experiences, Employee Experience, and Diversity and Inclusion. Winners were chosen in each category.

Other winning projects include Ircam Amplify, which specializes in sound design and immersive installations; Aectual is a company that manufactures 3D printed store and architectural finishes using recycled materials that can be reused in circular loops. Glanceable uses AI to centralize and analyze customer feedback in real-time and provide insights. Authena uses the Internet of Things and AI to strengthen the integrity of the supply chain by detecting counterfeit goods and product diversion. Heralbony is an art licensing agency specializing in unique stories by artists with disabilities.

GenAI and BLNG, a virtual studio that sketches and designs jewellery, also received special awards.

This year's winner received a trophy designed by Dior's Visual Merchandising team under the supervision of Luca Albero, Creative Visual Merchandising Director of Christian Dior Couture.

Albero said the design team, with the help of in-house GenAI tools, started with VivaTech's logo and LVMH's booth concept, “The Dream Garden.” The Grand Prix award, made of hand-blown Murano glass, was presented in a custom Louis Vuitton trunk.

Grand Prix Trophy of the LVMH Innovation Award. Provided by:

Commenting on the evolution of the award since its inception in 2017, Le Moll said that fewer early-stage startups are applying.

“They understand that the purpose of the LVMH Innovation Award is not to give visibility to a few startups. We are not going to give them funding. Together with La Maison des Startups, we We are going to develop them, but we don't just want to develop them, we want these start-ups to cooperate with our home,” he said.

“If we choose a startup, our goal is to work with at least seven to 10 brands so that that startup can grow and develop,” he added.

Le Mole said recent success stories include 2021 winner Banbuzzer, a startup specializing in livestream shopping, whose customers include Tiffany & Co. and 2022 winner Last Mile. It is said that Toshi, a high-class partner, will be included.

The generative capabilities of AI and its place in the creative value chain were the most talked about topics at the Technology Showcase.

LVMH Chief Omnichannel and Data Officer Gonzag de Pillay said the trophy reflects LVMH's ambition to be a pioneer in the responsible use of AI. “It's clear that this tool is becoming very important and powerful, and it was very important for us to establish principles around the use of AI and GenAI,” he said.

“They are there to support different people within the organization, not to replace them,” de Pillay stressed.

“We are absolutely convinced that we have the tools, the generative AI, that can assist our designers throughout the entire creative process, whether that's the moment of inspiration on a mood board or when they're creating a product, without compromising the creative talent of our designers,” he added.

This was a sentiment shared among the award recipients.

“No matter how fast technology develops, AI can never replace love and humans first,” said FancyTech's Mao upon receiving FancyTech's first gong.

For Demenne Comploy, BLNG co-founder and chief technology officer, the company's technological solutions are not meant to replace jewelry designers, but rather tools that make it easier to turn “napkin sketches” into production-ready designs.

“Some retailers are interested in doing this in-store. [enabling] Sales reps can simply work directly with clients and iterate on customizations,” he said.

The Los Angeles-based company, which has raised more than $2 million in seed funding, is now looking to raise a Series A round by the end of the year to further its development.

After the ceremony, Arnault and his son Antoine Arnault, who is the group's head of communications, image and environment, toured the LVMH booth and received a rock-star welcome.

At LVMH's stand, products from Sephora's Look Analysis makeup recommendation tool available in China, to Guerlain's Olfactive Landscapes created with GenAI, and Hennessy's Ampelos, a VR simulator that trains new employees how to cut cognac grapes. Several brands showcased innovations ranging from. .

LVMH has developed its own chatbot, MaIA, based on OpenAI's GPT-4 infrastructure model, and recently launched a Prompt Academy to teach staff, including salespeople, how to use the new tool. The company aims to train about 1,500 employees in how to use AI in 2023 and increase this to 10,000 over the next few years, Le Moal said.

The group is collaborating on research projects with Stanford University's Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, focusing on areas such as AI safety and human-centered design.

“As a society, we need to demonstrate the power of design to create value from what we consider ‘valueless,’” said Hans Vermeulen, founder and CEO of Aectual. Ta. Founded in 2017, the startup has collaborated with car companies BMW, Nike, Tiffany & Co., Hermès, and more.

When asked which brands he would like to work with, Vermeulen said he was particularly interested in Louis Vuitton, but also Rimowa, because aluminum is one of the materials the startup is using for its 3D printed finishes.

The co-founder of FancyTech, which has about 700 customers to date, said his company's technology can be applied to a wide range of fields, from retail and fashion to beauty and food and beverage.

The company has already raised RMB 100 million ($14 million) in a Series B funding round and plans to open an office in Paris in the coming weeks, a project that precedes the VivaTech acquisition.

“Now we have the opportunity to break out of China and expand into the world,” Mao said.

The luxury group, which is a Premium Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, also exhibited medals made by Chaumet, the Vuitton trunks in which they will be stored, and the Berluti uniforms that the French team will wear at the Opening Ceremony. The cabin also offered an immersive experience of what to expect at Paris 2024.

Elsewhere at the show, L'Oreal was among the companies unveiling its latest beauty tech innovations, including a realistic human skin-like technology platform for scientific research and product testing, and a GenAI beauty content lab called Creaitech, aimed at enhancing creativity.

These will be supplemented by a GenAI-powered personal beauty assistant, a cutting-edge skin and hair diagnostics portfolio, a hair dryer based on infrared technology, and more.

Imki, a French creative augmented AI solutions provider, collaborated with Turkish textile manufacturer Kipaş Textiles and denim manufacturer Taypa to showcase a denim capsule that was conceived in 21 days from idea to finished product.

Another highlight of the technology event was the five-year strategic partnership between LVMH and Alibaba Group, as part of the goal to provide a cutting-edge retail experience in China and keep pace with the country's evolving data laws. It has been expanded.

This comes as France seeks to strengthen its position in technology, especially AI. The tech giant's investment was the talk of the town after the annual foreign investment summit “Choose France,” which took place in Versailles on May 13.

Amazon announced it will invest €1.2 billion to strengthen its logistics network and build an AI-focused data center, creating around 3,000 jobs, while Microsoft plans to expand its existing data centers in India to two It has pledged to spend 4 billion euros to expand its locations and build a third location.

