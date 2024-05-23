Microsoft and Qualcomm partner to bring AI to the future of the PC





Ryan Shrout

Microsoft's AI vision has captivated customers and developers, and the tech giant intends to align the industry with it.

Microsoft (MSFT) took a big step this week at its annual developer conference called Build to gain a larger footprint in the AI ​​computing space, particularly in the realm of consumer products and services.

The event itself is targeted at software developers and industry operations professionals, and will feature a variety of sessions and keynotes aimed at providing more detail on the various tools and development options that Microsoft offers.

But the company uses its big press and analyst gatherings to announce new products and big initiatives across its ecosystem, and this week it announced a new line of Surface laptops and a new brand in the PC category that it's calling “Copilot+ PCs.”

You may have already heard of Microsoft's Copilot brand. It was introduced last year as an AI-based assistant built into Windows and Office 365. Microsoft added his Copilot button to the keyboards of new PCs launched in January. However, the Copilot+ PC classification is an important milestone that creates opportunities and challenges for OEMs, PC silicon providers, and Microsoft.

The new Copilot+ PCs, shipping in June, will use a specific set of hardware that requires a new processor, an NPU (Neural Processing Unit). That part of the chip also has specific performance requirements: over 40 TOPS (trillion operations per second).

This new class of PC introduces new AI-enabled Windows features. The most impressive of them is Recall. The software has the ability to remember everything you view or interact with on your PC over weeks or months, and uses AI-based semantic search to retrieve data and answers using context clues. You can search. However, this means that the Windows user base will be split in the future. These are the users who have these new AI features enabled by NPU, and the users who don't have these features without an upgrade. This has never happened before for consumers in the Windows world.

From a market perspective, Microsoft expects its Copilot+ PC division to drive sales of 50 million units over the next 12 months. While this is only a small portion of the total annual PC addressable market, the higher-priced premium design of Copilot+ PCs represents an opportunity for all involved to grow revenue in the PC space.

The primary silicon partner for this Copilot+ PC revolution is not Intel (INTC) or AMD (AMD), but Qualcomm (QCOM). It's the new Snapdragon X Elite processor, built on the same Arm Holdings (ARM) architecture that powers Apple's (AAPL) M-series chips for laptops and iPads. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in an interview this week that leveraging this Arm-based Qualcomm CPU allows the company to compete with Apple for the first time. I expect Snapdragon laptops to have at least a three-month head start in the market over alternatives.

Additional options will be available from Intel and AMD later this year, along with new chips that meet the performance requirements of AI processing and enable Copilot+ functionality on devices. Intel Lunar Lake architecture and AMD Strix Point chips are expected to be announced at the Computex show in Taiwan in early June, but it's not clear when systems using these chips will be available.

All major OEMs support Microsoft and Copilot+ PC. The Build conference featured laptops from Dell Technologies (DELL), HP (HPQ), Lenovo (HK:992), Samsung (KR:005930), ASUS (TW:2357), and Acer (TW:2353), as well as Microsoft. We also saw Surface designs that we developed directly. They all use new Qualcomm chips.

Retail giants seem to be buying in, too, with Best Buy (BBY) launching a pre-order campaign for these new laptops, which come in more than 20 different configurations and will ship in June. Many designs and systems are prepared and rarely adjusted for his one-day release.

Additionally, Microsoft's Azure cloud service announced availability of instances powered by the AMD MI300X GPU AI accelerator, a competitor to the Nvidia (NVDA) H100, marking a significant milestone in industry acceptance and adoption of AMD accelerators and delivering a $4 billion revenue boost to AMD.

It's clear from the events at this conference that Microsoft is leading the vision for AI with consumers and developers, and is looking to pull the industry along with it. With a new category of Copilot+ PCs, applying strict hardware requirements to silicon chip providers, and creating the most robust set of software tools and APIs, Microsoft hopes to leapfrog Apple and the Mac's supposed leadership.

Apple will be holding its own developer event in June, and the world will be eager to see how much (or very little) Apple will say about AI across its entire portfolio of hardware. If the rumors about how involved Apple will be when it comes to AI are true, Apple may find itself playing catch-up, even with PCs.

Ryan Shrout is President of Signal65 and Founder of Shrout Research. X Follow him at @ryanshrout. Shrout has provided consulting services to AMD, Qualcomm, Intel, Arm Holdings, Micron Technology, Nvidia, and others. Shrout owns Intel stock.

Read more: Microsoft and Google are fighting an AI war. These stocks stand to benefit from the arms race.

-Ryan Shrout

This content was generated by MarketWatch, a Dow Jones Company. MarketWatch is published independently of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

(End) Dow Jones Newswires

05/23/24 1055ET

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

