3D printing robot creates shape with the help of AI to maximize shock absorption





In a laboratory at Boston University's School of Engineering, a robotic arm drops small plastic objects into a box placed flat on the floor and catches them as they fall. One by one, he fills the box with these tiny structures, feather-light cylindrical pieces less than an inch high. There are also red, blue, purple, green, black, etc.

Each object is the result of an experiment on robot autonomy. The robot is learning to search for and create objects with the most efficient energy-absorbing shapes ever.

The robot creates a small plastic structure on a 3D printer, records its shape and size, then moves it onto a flat metal surface and crushes it with the equivalent pressure of an adult Arabian horse standing on a quarter. The robot then measures how much energy the structure absorbed and how its shape changed after being crushed, recording all the details in a vast database. It then drops the crushed object into a box, wipes the metal plate clean, and gets the next piece ready to be printed and tested. It's just a little different from its predecessor, and its design and dimensions are fine-tuned by the robot's computer algorithm based on all the previous experiments. This is the basis of something called Bayesian optimization. With each experiment, the 3D structure gets better at absorbing the impact of being crushed.

These experiments were made possible thanks to ENG Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering Keith Brown and his team at KABlab. The robot, named “MAMA BEAR,” is an abbreviation for its long official title, “Mechanics Bayesian Experimental Autonomous Researcher for Additive Manufacturing Architectures,” and has been around since it was first conceptualized by Brown and his lab in 2018. It has evolved. By 2021, the lab had completed the machine. We seek to create shapes that absorb the most energy, a property known as mechanical energy absorption efficiency. This current iteration he has been running continuously for more than three years and includes dozens of boxes filled with his more than 25,000 3D printed structures.

Why are there so many shapes? There are countless uses for anything that can efficiently absorb energy. Examples include cushioning for sensitive electronic equipment shipped around the world and knee pads and wrist guards for athletes. “With this data from his library, he can make better things like car bumpers or packaging equipment, for example,” Brown says.

To function ideally, the structure must be perfectly balanced. It shouldn't be so strong that it damages what it's protecting, but it should be strong enough to absorb the impact. Before MAMA BEAR, the best structure observed to date had an energy absorption efficiency of about 71%, Brown says. But on his chilly January afternoon in 2023, Brown's lab witnessed the robot achieve his 75% efficiency, breaking the known record. The results have just been published in the journal Nature Communications.

“When we started, we didn't know if record-breaking shapes like this would ever become a reality,” says Kelsey Snapp (ENG'25), a doctoral student in Brown's lab who oversees MAMA BEAR. ) says. “Slowly but surely, we continued to inch forward and break through.”

The record-breaking structure looks like something the researchers never expected: It has four points shaped like thin petals, and is taller and narrower than earlier designs.

“We're excited that there's so much mechanical data here that we can use to learn lessons about more general design,” Brown says.

Their vast amount of data has already been applied in real life for the first time, helping to design new helmet pads for U.S. Army soldiers. Brown, Snapp, and project collaborator Emily Whiting, an associate professor of computer science in the BU College of Arts and Sciences, are working with the U.S. Army to create helmets with patent-pending padding that are both comfortable and protected from impact. A field test was conducted to confirm that protection can be achieved. . His 3D construction used in the padding differs from his record-breaking creations by being softer in the center and lower in height for increased comfort.

MAMA BEAR isn't Brown's only autonomous research robot; his lab has other “BEAR” robots that perform a variety of tasks. For example, Nano BEAR uses a technique called atomic force microscopy to study the behavior of materials at the molecular level. Brown is also collaborating with ENG assistant professor of mechanical engineering Jörg Werner to develop another system, PANDA (short for Polymer Analysis and Discovery Array) BEAR, to test thousands of thin polymer materials to find the best ones for batteries.

“They're all research robots,” Brown said. “The philosophy is that they use automation and machine learning together to help them do research faster.”

“It's not just fast,” Snapp adds. “You can do things that you wouldn't normally be able to do. You can reach structures and goals that would otherwise be too expensive or time-consuming to achieve.” Snap has worked closely with Mama Bear since the experiment began in 2021, giving the robot a vision called machine vision and the ability to clean its own test plates.

KABlab wants to further demonstrate the importance of autonomous research. Brown wants to continue collaborating with scientists from different disciplines who need to test incredible structures and solutions. Despite already breaking the record, Brown says, “we don't have the ability to know if we've reached maximum efficiency,” meaning it could break the record again. So MAMA BEAR will keep running and pushing the limits even further while Brown and his team consider what other uses the database could serve. They're also working on how the more than 25,000 shattered pieces can be reeled back in and reloaded into the 3D printer, so the material can be recycled for further experiments.

“We will continue to study this system because, like many other material properties, mechanical efficiency can only be accurately measured ly,” says Brown. as soon as possible. ”

