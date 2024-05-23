L'Oral and AstroLabs launch technology challenge for homegrown startups





Loral Middle East and Astrolab have launched LOral TechQuest, a competition for domestic startups in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to develop beauty technology for Loral Middle East.

TechQuest is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region and the Middle East regional semi-final of the broader Loral Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Programme.

It aims to foster open innovation and co-creation of innovative beauty solutions by nurturing promising startups in the South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa regions.

The report highlights the vital role of SMEs in driving local economies through innovation, and Loral Middle East’s efforts to foster collaboration in the region, drive technological advancements and support the growth of innovative solutions.

In the UAE, SMEs account for more than 94 percent of all businesses, while in Saudi Arabia 99.5 percent of companies fall into this category. As part of the TechQuest challenge launched earlier this year, L'Oral Middle East aims to accelerate government efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of the SME sector.

This year, 535 startups were selected, with 14 startups shortlisted to design operational solutions in areas such as warehouse optimization, data fragmentation, AI for social listening, and AI in regulatory affairs.

After a rigorous evaluation process, four innovators among startups emerged as TechQuest winners.

Exponential Solutions (10xDS) was recognized for its work in AI in regulatory issues; Ahad Security Transforming for its contributions to data fragmentation; Yango Robotics for advancements in warehouse optimization and Aim Technologies for its innovative work in AI for social listening.

Innovators also had the unique opportunity to pilot their solutions with key decision makers and technical experts at Loral, receiving valuable feedback, exclusive data and mentorship, as well as support to accelerate the commercialization of their solutions in the region.

The four startups selected from TechQuest have a chance to advance to the Loral Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program Grand Finals to be held in Singapore in October 2024, where they will have the opportunity to compete with other shortlisted startups from India and Southeast Asia. It can be obtained.

Startups will have the opportunity to develop a beauty tech innovation pilot in one of five challenge themes: consumer experience, content and media, new commerce, and tech for good. Those who demonstrate the success of their pilot at SAPMENA will have the opportunity to collaborate with LOral globally.

Olfa Messaoudi, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, LOral Middle East said: “L'Orals' core purpose is to create beauty that moves the world and to use technology as a catalyst for change.” The group has a tradition of pushing the boundaries of beauty innovation and We continue to do so through means and initiatives that cultivate family spirit and pioneering talent.

“Small businesses are the backbone of a country's economy and are often at the forefront of innovation. At LOral TechQuest, we want to explore their agility, creativity, and competitiveness to find beauty solutions that have a positive impact. We believe startups in the UAE and KSA have an opportunity to shape the future of beauty technology in a supportive and dynamic environment.”

Roland Daher, CEO of AstroLabs, said: “We have always been committed to blending the agility of startups with the infrastructure and depth of incumbents to enable the transformation of key growing industries. LOreal TechQuest demonstrates this commitment, providing regional startups with rapid access and the opportunity to validate and accelerate their entry into the broader LOral ecosystem. Bridging this gap ensures that market innovations flow seamlessly into real-world applications for industry giants like LOral Middle East.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://campaignme.com/loreal-and-astrolabs-launch-tech-challenge-for-homegrown-startups/

