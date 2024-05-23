Offline, Online, and Vivo: Quarters Games





Vivo smartphone shop in Kolkata. Image: Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images

April 2020. It seemed like an April Fool's prank. Canalys declared that Vivo had overtaken Samsung in India for the first time. The global technology market analyst firm highlighted what may have seemed absurd a year ago in its quarterly smartphone poking report published in April 2020. Canalys highlighted that Vivo had grown its shipments by nearly 50%, emerging as the second-largest company in the first quarter of 2020 (January to March). The Chinese smartphone giant captured just under 20% market share. Compare that to the pecking order that topped the charts in the first quarter of 2019: Vivo: 12 percent. Samsung: 23 percent. The dramatic change in Vivo's fortunes over the course of 12 months left onlookers perplexed. The big question begging for an answer was whether the Chinese upstart could take on the Korean giant or if this performance was just a blip.

But industry experts were busy answering another interesting question. Canalys analyst Madhumita Chaudhary, in a post-mortem of the quarterly report that surprised experts, warned that Vivos' victory was bittersweet. He explained that the high volume of sales recorded by Vivo was mainly due to deliberate stockpiling ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But with the pandemic taking its toll, the IPL being postponed and a huge stock of offline channels being blocked, Vivos' big party was about to be completely thwarted. Even after the lockdown is lifted, Vivo will be difficult to sell out quickly, analysts said.

The prediction came true. According to Counterpoint Research, another global technology market research firm, Samsung jumped from 16% to 26% in the second quarter of 2020 (April-June). The Korean challenger fell back to his usual third place in the pecking order. In January 2022, Vivo withdrew from being the title sponsor of the IPL, and over the next few quarters its market share declined and viewers disappeared. The relentless challenger continued to aim for the next coup, but there were also close moments, with Samsung winning 17:15 in Q3 2021 and 19:17 in Q2 2022. However, South Korean hardliners fiercely defended their position. Despite the Chinese onslaught, nothing changed.

Then the second quarter of 2023 arrived. Vivo overtook Samsung to become the largest smartphone maker in the quarter. However, the difference was small. Vivo had 16 percent and Samsung 15.7 percent. Over the next two quarters, Samsung regained the top spot, but its Chinese rivals continued to close the gap. Six months later, in Q1 2024, Vivo again overtook Samsung with a market share of 16.2 percent, compared to Samsung's 15.6 percent. It's the third time in recent years that Vivo has dominated its strong Korean rival, but its latest quarterly victory was in many ways the sweetest and most decisive.

First, it puts an end to speculations surrounding the theory that Vivos' first quarterly win in April 2020 was a fluke. Having topped the top spot three times and come close to overtaking it multiple times, it can't be a coincidence, believes Faisal Kawoosa, founder of techARC, a technology analytics, research and consulting firm. This is not 15 minutes of fame, he stresses. As the only one among India's top five smartphone brands to grow in 2023, the company must be a serious contender for the crown, Kawoosa stresses. Second, topping the charts also shows the tenacity of the brand, which has been locked in regulatory skirmishes with the government over alleged tax evasion and compliance violations.

Third, Vivo's dogged resilience highlights how the smartphone maker is quick to adapt and learn from its much more agile Chinese peers such as Xiaomi, Realme and Oppo, which have upped their online game and thus their sales numbers.And finally, the Indian smartphone hierarchy is likely to witness a protracted and fierce battle between Vivo and Samsung that will continue to swap positions over the coming quarters.

Now, the big question is: Will Vivo be able to take pole position for four consecutive quarters, beat Samsung and snatch the annual crown from the Korean major? Analysts are optimistic. They believe the key to the future lies in understanding the current dynamics of the smartphone market, which are likely to remain unchanged over the next few quarters. First, let's decipher the seismic shifts in the Indian smartphone market.

The share of the entry-level segment below $100 or Rs 8,327 is declining — it's down to 15 percent from 20 percent a year ago. Next up is the belly of the market, the mass budget segment between $100-200 or Rs 8,327 and Rs 16,654. In the first quarter of this year, this portion grew 22 percent year-on-year and now accounts for a staggering 48 percent share of the smartphone market. Vivo dominates this segment.

Look at volume share. It jumped from 53 percent in the first quarter of 2023 to 63 percent in the corresponding quarter of this year (see box). Vivos' diversified portfolio and its spread across price segments, especially the mass and mass-mid segments, have ensured its sustainable business. ) insists his Navkendar Singh. The mobile phone maker is primarily focused on mass market growth and plans to launch more products in the Rs 10,000-20,000 price range over the next few quarters. Singh believes that the company has the right model mix and channel strategy and can be one of the leaders in the coming quarters as well. He is quick to add that Chinese brands have been able to weather regulatory headwinds better than others. Indian government surveillance has certainly affected the performance of Chinese brands, but Vivo has been able to maintain its performance, he says.

Forbes India contacted the company, but Vivo declined to comment.

Streamlining of local operations also helped boost sales, explains Singh. Vivo's state team, which functioned as an independent entity, was restructured and brought under the parent company, helping in close monitoring and running a well-focused and centralized machine. Also helping it outperform its rivals was the continued focus on offline (brick-and-mortar) medium, which has always been a strength for the Chinese player. A strong offline presence helped it prioritize offline retailers and distributors with timely price revisions, schemes and offers, and support for end-of-life models (models that are in the final stages of discontinuation), which helped boost sales.

But what tipped the scales and gave Vivo a special edge was the launch of its online-first sub-brand iQOO (I Quest On and End). The rollout filled a crucial gap in the brand's arsenal, which had previously struggled to win online games compared to its Chinese competitors. With this in mind. Xiaomi has two sub-brands, POCO and Redmi. Oppo has OnePlus and Realme. Huawei held the honor until it sold the brand in 2021. Industry experts say iQOO was more than an online-first product. It targeted Indian mobile gamers with a combination of high tech and specs. Vivo's average selling price in the first quarter of this year was $182 (Rs 15,158), while iQOO's average selling price was $300 (Rs 24,987), Singh says. The explosive growth of the mobile gaming market provided the perfect tailwind for the brand to take off. India is the fastest-growing mobile gaming market in the world. Mobile game downloads are expected to surge from 5.65 billion in 2019 to 9.5 billion by 2023 (see box). Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research, believes that sub-brand iQOO's online and premium play has helped this in large part.

Pathak points out that it is something that is less talked about and less noticed that has helped Vivo's breakout success. He says the company has had encouraging success in entering the premium entry and mid-range markets. It is not easy to enter the premium market and take on the likes of Samsung and OnePlus, especially for a company that has built its base and appeal as a mass brand. Vivo's success in India must also be seen in a global context, he explains. In the first quarter of this year, the Chinese handset maker topped Indonesia's smartphone market with a 19.2% share. Samsung was ranked fourth, behind Xiaomi and Oppo, which took second and third place.

Back in its native India, mobile phone experts believe Vivo is likely to shake up Samsung's establishment. But the issue is resolving a long-running legal dispute with government agencies. One analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity, said we have seen what happened with Xiaomi. from a high of 31% in the first quarter of 2020 to 15.8% in the first quarter of last year, he said, adding that the brand managed to increase its market share in the corresponding quarter of this year. increased by 18.8%. Vivos' future depends on how well it fights Chinese Checkers with Indian authorities, he said. The brand has successfully developed and executed a strategy centered around the principles that online is vanity, offline is sanity, and a hybrid model is king. The question now, he asks, is whether Vivo can get its parts in order.

The jury is still out.

]]>

