Alphabet and Meta partner with Hollywood on AI to provide millions of dollars





(Bloomberg) – Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. have held talks with major Hollywood studios about licensing content for use in the tech giant’s artificial intelligence video generation software, according to people familiar with the matter.

Both companies are developing technology that can create realistic scenes from text prompts and are offering tens of millions of dollars to partner with studios in some way. Rival OpenAI, backed by Microsoft Corp., is having similar conversations. Alphabet, Meta and OpenAI declined to comment on the talks.

Hollywood studios are keen to discuss how they can use AI to reduce costs and protect themselves from theft of their productions at the same time. They are wary of giving away their movies and TV shows to technology companies without controlling how the content is used. Just this week, actress Scarlett Johansson refused to work with OpenAI, asking the company to stop using voices similar to hers to feature in chatbots.

A huge amount of money is involved. News Corp., which owns media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, agreed Wednesday to let Open AI use content from more than a dozen of its publications. The deal could be worth more than $250 million over five years.

Warner Bros. Discovery has said it will license some of its programming to train models, but only to certain divisions, not its entire library. Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc. have no plans to license their content to those companies, but have expressed interest in other kinds of collaborations.

Hollywood studios, like many filmmakers, are already using artificial intelligence in their productions. Tyler Perry used this technology to recreate the makeup she wears for her character Madea in the movie. Director Robert Zemeckis used artificial intelligence to prevent Tom Hanks from aging in his new movie.

But a new set of tools, including OpenAI's Sora and Alphabets Veo, go a step further by helping filmmakers quickly create vivid, hyper-realistic clips based on just a few words of description.The capabilities of these tools have sparked excitement and anxiety in Hollywood, where actors and screenwriters staged a months-long walkout last year over concerns that AI would take their jobs.

Perry, an actor, filmmaker and studio owner, was so amazed by Sora's demonstration that he put $800 million in studio expansion plans on hold earlier this year. He's been vocal about the opportunities AI brings for studios, but he's also sounded the alarm about the technology's impact on labor. He called for the industry to come together and create some kind of regulation. “If we don't, I don't know how we're going to survive,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in February.

The music industry has taken a tough stance against the use of AI. Universal Music Group sued AI startup Anthropic for copying its lyrics and temporarily pulled its songs from TikTok as part of a push to protect its artists. Sony Music Group wrote to hundreds of partners this month warning them not to train AI models on its music.

Big studios have not sued tech companies over AI so far, despite concerns that many of these models are already trained on copyrighted material. They would rather find ways to make AI work for them than fight a new technology that could significantly change the industry. But studios have yet to agree to any major commercial relationships with big tech companies over the use of AI.

Hollywood executives worry that licensing negotiations will lead to tensions between studios and their creative partners. For example, a studio believes it has the right to license movies it owns to an AI company. But if that company uses that movie to teach an AI model the faces and voices of the actors in that movie, the actors will also want the chance to decide whether to approve it or not. Several actors have already signed contracts with his AI company.

2024 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/alphabet-meta-offer-millions-to-partner-with-hollywood-on-ai-1.2076809 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos