Judge to consider proposed changes to Google's Android app store to prevent anti-competitive tactics





SAN FRANCISCO — Google faced the latest in a series of legal attacks on its digital empire Thursday as a federal judge began a hearing into anticompetitive practices in the market for apps for smartphones that run the company's Android software.

The court hearing in San Francisco before U.S. District Judge James Donat came five months after a nine-judge jury found after a four-week trial in an antitrust lawsuit brought by Epic Games that Google had turned its Play Store for Android mobile apps into an illegal monopoly.

At the start of the hearing, Donato told lawyers for both sides not to reconsider the jury's verdict, which is now set in stone. He also said the case is about competition in general, and that he is not seeking relief that would specifically benefit Epic.

The ruling gives Epic, maker of the popular video game “Fortnite,” a chance to persuade Donato to impose sweeping restrictions and other changes to how Google manages the distribution of Android apps, which enable a wide range of services on nearly all phones not made by Apple.

Like Apple does with its iPhone App Store, Google makes billions of dollars a year from its Play Store of Android apps through a commission system that charges 15% to 30% on various digital transactions. Popular app makers including Epic, Spotify and Match Group have criticized these in-app fees as unfair tactics that exploit not only consumers but also themselves.

Epic is pressuring Donato to require Google to ban many of the practices that have allowed the Play Store to stifle Play Store alternatives. Substitutes would have helped lower prices by charging much lower fees and fostered more competition, which could lead to more innovation.

As the hearings continue, Google will likely be looking to minimize disruption to its lucrative Android ecosystem just weeks after its lawyers make closing arguments in a more significant antitrust case targeting its dominant search engine, with a Department of Justice ruling in that case not expected until late this summer or fall.

In the Play Store lawsuit, Google argues that a series of concessions it made as part of a $700 million settlement in a separate antitrust case brought by attorneys general across the U.S. has already ensured more competition.

The settlement, reached before Epic's lawsuit went to trial, will pay at least $2 to each of the more than 100 million covered consumers, while also eliminating barriers for Google that make competing options on the Play Store difficult. requesting that it be lowered.

Epic, which has derided its settlement with the attorney general as ineffective, is seeking tougher measures that would handcuff Google and make it easier for rival app stores to connect with consumers with Android phones. .

Under Epic's core proposal, Google would be required to make all Android apps in its Play Store available in competing stores and to distribute competing apps directly to consumers who want to download them. Epic also asks Donato to bar Google from requiring Android phones to automatically install the Play Store and to appoint an oversight committee to ensure the new mandate is followed.

In court documents for Thursday's hearing, Google argued that Epic's proposal would have a chilling effect on the Play Store and do more harm than good to Android app consumers and developers.

