Copilot+ PC could be a privacy nightmare for professionals

On May 20, at an event on the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington, the company announced a Windows PC designed specifically for the AIdubbed Copilot+ PC.

The core new hardware in the announcement is a PC with a powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that, ostensibly at least, can handle much of the processing on-device, though how much off-chip processing will be required is an open question and will tell part of the story in terms of how easy Copilot+ PC is to use by classified professionals across the board.

As things stand, however, recall features may be enabled by default, which could raise privacy concerns for many experts, even if they are handled entirely on-device.

Remember security and privacy

Recall is intended to be a software metaphor for the feeling of having a photographic memory: everything you see and do on your Copilot+PC will be available to recall in the form of a database of continuously captured screenshots of your activity, with the possible exception of any Digital Rights Managed media consumed on that PC.

These screenshots are expected to be leveraged to semantically organize information, connecting disparate bits of data based on relationships and associations, allowing users to retrieve files, emails, websites, and more.

According to Microsoft, users will be able to scroll through their timeline and discover content from different applications, platforms, and websites. Recall wants to ensure that users' snapshots remain private and secure by leveraging on-device processing that is said to be built and stored entirely locally.

Filter functionality allows users to exclude certain applications and websites from being saved. This is intended to give users control over what gets indexed and what doesn't, but for professional users who work with sensitive third-party information, it may not be enough of a safety net. Whether that will happen is an open question.

Handling Sensitive Third-Party Information

While the recall is undoubtedly revolutionary, it raises potential concerns for professionals who routinely handle confidential third-party information, from lawyers and accountants to healthcare professionals and even payroll departments.

Many professions are subject to strict confidentiality and privacy standards, and individuals who handle sensitive information are obligated to adhere to strict confidentiality and privacy standards. This raises the question of whether the privacy controls provided by Recall and requiring users to explicitly exclude certain types of applications or her websites are sufficient to meet its obligations. will occur.

As announced, Recall will allow users to exclude certain applications from indexing, but excluded applications may still have associated interactions that could result in third-party information being improperly indexed.

Additionally, Recall's deletion functionality will need to be vetted by a specialized ethics committee to ensure that appropriate data retention and deletion standards are met. While Recall has announced that it will offer individual snapshot and/or time-based deletion options, the functionality will need to be robust enough to ensure that deleted data is permanently wiped and never recoverable. This is a high bar, and not one that artificial intelligence language models excel at.

compliance

As with data deletion and privacy issues, professionals should consider how a recall will address compliance with legal obligations such as subpoenas and production requests.

Professional users may be regularly asked to provide specific documents or datasets during legal proceedings, and they rely on Recall to be able to accurately and securely manage those requests without putting other information at risk. It's essential. Balancing compliance with legal obligations with consideration for the risk of other sensitive information will be important, and it remains to be seen whether artificial intelligence will be up to the task.

Outlook

Microsoft's Copilot+ PC, and especially its Recall feature, almost certainly portends the future of personal and professional computing, boasting major advances in productivity-enhancing artificial intelligence, but there are some things professional users should consider. There are some important points.

Privacy, security, compliance, and even ensuring proper deletion of data are paramount to comply with ethical and legal standards. Only time and rigorous testing will tell whether these innovative features can reliably support the needs of users with such sensitive, specific, and exacting requirements.

