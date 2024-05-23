Google's “AI Overview” is factually incorrect, worse than regular searches





If you've searched for anything on Google in the last week, you'll notice that at the top of the site's search results page you'll now see an “AI Overview” that promises to answer whatever question you wanted to know. You may have noticed that. The problem is that while the answers look very confident and concise, some of them are clearly wrong.

Since Google started rolling out Gemini AI, there have been some issues. For example, in February, when the company's image module was accused of producing inaccurate images that depicted America's Founding Fathers randomly inserting people of color in the name of diversity. And in early April, the Washington Post pointed out that early versions of Google's AI-powered search results contained inaccuracies (for example, when you search for “The Big Bang Theory synopsis,” scientific explanation provided).

Some improvements may have been made since then, but some results are still unstable. A search for “First Inaugural Ball” yielded an AI synopsis that said it was actually held at “Dolley Madison's Hotel” in Washington, D.C., when in reality it was held at Long's Hotel and was held at Dolly Madison's Hotel. Co-hosted by Madison. (When I tried the result 24 hours later, it gave me the correct reference to “Mr. Long's Hotel.”)

A search for “first TV show” returned a mostly accurate AI summary, but digging deeper into the links about the history of the TV show reveals that it was aired before the recorded broadcast in 1928. You can see.

The Washington Post noted that Google's AI didn't realize that the Academy Awards were taking place three days after the ceremony, instead telling them the Oscars were coming up and providing a list of nominees. Meanwhile, scrolling down to the regular search results would be more useful.

“What we’re seeing with generative AI is Google doing more searches for you,” Liz Reid, Google’s new head of search, said last week. told The Verge. “You can spend a lot of effort searching, so you can focus on what you want to do to get things done and the parts of your exploration that you find exciting.”

But is web searching really that “hard work”?

Not all searches are powered by AI. For example, a basic search for stores or restaurants will produce regular search results.

The shift to AI in search could harm content websites that rely on traffic for income in a number of ways, including by providing paragraph summaries that prevent further clicks. As Axios points out, “The system still relies on web-based information, but users' visits do not grow the creators of that information.”

And as The Verge reported this week, Google has already solved this problem by grabbing ads from its AI-generated results, but this could also impact Google's own revenue when it comes to advertising revenue and sponsored results.

“In a world where anyone can get answers without having to click on a link, the biggest loser is Google,” Aravind Srinivas, CEO and co-founder of Perplexity AI, said, according to Axios.

There's also the issue of AI “hallucinations,” with The Washington Post pointing out in early April that Google's AI search results for a fictional restaurant called “Danny's Dan Dan Noodles in San Francisco” returned strangely convincing answers, which could result in “long lines and unusually long wait times.”

Google's Reid told the Post that the frequency of such hallucinations is “very low” and that the accuracy of results has improved “significantly” over the past year.

“I don't want to downplay this. It's a technology challenge,” Reed told the paper, adding that he was “seriously working” on something. Reid also suggested that users should click a link next to each AI summary so they can check the accuracy themselves.

