



To help Virginia Tech expand its presence in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, Shannon Andrea has been appointed director of communications and marketing for the DC region.

Effective June 10, Andrea will expand her role to lead communications advisor for the DC area, providing strategic guidance to align communications, marketing and branding efforts across the university. She will oversee and lead the day-to-day operations of the DC area communications and marketing team, which is part of the integrated Advancement department.

As a member of the Northern Virginia Steering Committee, Andrea has worked closely with Engineering Dean Julie Ross and Paul and Dorothea Torgersen, who lead the group charged with developing a unified vision and organizational plan for Virginia in this region.

The strategic alignment of communications and marketing in the Washington, D.C. area is the result of a mission by Chancellor Tim Sands and Senior Vice President for Advancement Charlie Pfleger to coordinate messaging across campus, said Tracy Vosburgh, vice president for communications and marketing. The construction of the Innovation Campus' first building in Alexandria further strengthens its presence in the region.

Andrea, currently director of media relations and DC area communications for the communications and marketing department, will join the communications and marketing executive team and join Mark Owczarski, who will become interim vice president of communications and marketing, effective July 1. This will be directly reported to you.

Andrea joined Virginia Tech in 2017 to launch the Media Relations Office in the Washington, DC area. She will continue to be based in the Advancement Office at Virginia Tech's Arlington Research Center. Andrea has over 20 years of public relations and strategic communications experience in Washington, DC and holds a BA in Communication Studies from Canisius College in Buffalo, NY and a MA in Public Communication from American University in Washington, DC.

Margaret Ashburn has been promoted to associate director of media relations, also effective June 10. In her new role, Ashburn will oversee and lead the day-to-day operations of the media relations team, which has a university-wide focus on elevating Virginia Tech through national media and dignitaries; and influencing regional and local media. Ashburn will report to Michael Stowe, senior director of news and information for the Communications and Marketing Department.

Ashburn came to Virginia Tech in 2023 as assistant director of media relations. Before joining Virginia Tech, Ashburn was an award-winning journalist with 10 years of experience creating content for local, state, and national news reporting, including at WSLS in Roanoke where he served as news director. I had more experience than that. She holds a bachelor's degree in broadcast news from the University of Georgia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.vt.edu/articles/2024/05/dc-comms-changes-cm.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos