Michigan Should Be the Innovation Capital of the Midwest: Pancakes and Politics Forum III Summary





Photo: Dennis Archer Jr., BTS co-founder Johnny Turnage, Michigan Central CEO Josh Shirreffman, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, and Michigan Economic Development Corporation Chief Growth Marketing Officer Hillary Do

Detroit is no longer just a motor city. We are on the brink of redefining our identity as the premier destination for technology and innovation. This transformation was the focus of Michigan His Chronicle's Pancakes and Politics Forum III held on May 23, 2024 at One Campus Martius. This pivotal event brought together Michigan's most influential leaders to discuss how the city can foster a dynamic culture centered around cutting-edge technology and innovation. Moderated by the insightful Dennis Archer Jr., the forum showcased Detroit's ambitious vision and the strategies needed to make it a reality.

The panel featured Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Michigan Central CEO Josh Shirreffman, Michigan Economic Development Corporation Chief Growth Marketing Officer Hillary Doe and Black Tech Saturdays CEO and Co-Founder Johnny Turnage. Their collective insights will illuminate Detroit's path forward and address both the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist kicked off the discussion with a powerful message about Michigan's commitment to supporting Black and female entrepreneurs. “For the first time, we are investing $22 million in Black-led opportunities to support and grow Black entrepreneurs. We care about Black entrepreneurs, we care about women entrepreneurs, and we have the receipts to prove it,” Gilchrist declared. Looking back on his own journey, he said, “In 2005, there were no tech opportunities in Michigan. So I moved to Seattle to pursue a career as a software engineer and helped create SharePoint. Today, Michigan is here to say yes to all those who have been told no.”

Gilchrist also highlighted the Michigan Venture Capital Fellows program, designed to diversify investments in the state. “People invest in people who look like them, that's why we started this program. We want to give everybody a chance,” he explained. The program highlights Michigan's strategic efforts to attract and retain top tech talent and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Michigan Central CEO Josh Shirrefman emphasized the importance of creating fertile ground for technology companies in the region. He detailed how Michigan Central is positioning itself as a hub for innovation and leveraging Detroit's unique assets to attract companies and talent. “We are laying the foundation for a technology ecosystem that not only supports existing companies but also fosters startups and new ventures,” said Shirreffman. His vision for Michigan Central includes a robust infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and a supportive business environment that fosters growth and innovation.

Hilary Do, Chief Growth Marketing Officer at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, offered insights into strategic pro-business public policies that can drive economic growth. “Michigan has a goal to stay on a path to sustainable growth from now through 2050, to retain and attract young people, and to ensure we have enough jobs and workers to fill the gaps,” Do said. She highlighted Michigan's rich history of innovation and its potential to regain its place as a major economic powerhouse. “Michigan once had five of the 10 wealthiest communities in the world, including Detroit. Now we are on a path to reaching above median income again nationally. We have always been an innovative place. We have a right to be at the forefront of that.”

Johnny Turnage, CEO and co-founder of Black Tech Saturdays, shares the inspiring story behind the grassroots movement that is transforming Detroit's tech industry. “Black Tech Saturdays started with me and Darren Riley spending Saturdays talking about our dreams in the tech industry. After a while, we thought there should be other people in the room,” Turne said. I'll look back. “Since April 29, 2023, BTS has been successful. We're doing well and now they need us everywhere.” Turnage and his wife Alexa are passionate about Black people's success in the tech industry. I was ready to move to Houston due to lack of opportunities. But BTS changed that by providing opportunities for Black people in the technology industry and entrepreneurship here in Detroit.

Panelists focused on creating an enabling environment for technology professionals and also addressed the important issue of talent retention. “People are looking for great opportunities, great spaces and beautiful communities,” Doe said. She emphasized the importance of Michigan's ambitious campaign to retain and attract talent. “I wish I could brag a little more about Michigan. We need to rely on our people to tell the world that retaining and attracting talent is important. When it comes to retaining and growing talent, Michigan is one of the most ambitious We're running a campaign and, frankly, Michigan should be the innovation capital of the Midwest.”

This discussion was not only informative, but also a call to action. Michigan isn't just going up. It's thriving, and Detroit is leading the way. This is what sets Michigan Chronicle Pancakes and Politics apart from other forums and panels, said Hiram E. Jackson, publisher of The Michigan Chronicle and CEO of Real Time Media. Through each forum, we emphasize that there are important conversations going on. These conversations are critical, and the time is not just now, but now. This dynamic, game-changing conversation will change the city of Detroit and our state for the better and shine a light on real issues and concerns in a unique way that everyone will notice.

For those unable to attend in person, The Michigan Chronicle worked with media partner WDIV to ensure the conversation reached a wide audience through a live broadcast. This partnership allowed viewers in and around Detroit to witness important conversations that will shape the future of technology and innovation in the region. The live broadcast, which can be viewed at michiganchronicle.com/pancakesandpolitics, provided an opportunity for a wide audience to engage with the insights and strategies discussed by the panelists.

The event ended with optimism and a sense of urgency. Detroit is poised to become a vessel for technological innovation, and the leaders of Pancake and Political Forum III are at the forefront of this transformation. As Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist so aptly put it, “Michigan is here to say yes.” This sentiment echoed throughout the forum, inspiring participants and viewers alike to contribute to Detroit's tech renaissance.

Looking forward, the conversation will continue at the next Pancakes and Politics Forum on Tuesday, June 18th. This upcoming forum promises to build on the momentum generated at Forum III and dive deeper into the strategies and initiatives that will move Detroit forward. As the city continues to evolve, these conversations remain critical in shaping a future where Detroit stands as a leader in technology and innovation.

In summary, the Michigan Chronicle's Pancakes and Politics Forum III was more than just an event. It was a testament to Detroit's potential and a blueprint for its future. The insights shared by panelists provided a clear roadmap for transforming Detroit into a thriving technology hub. Through continued dialogue, strategic investment, and a commitment to inclusion, Detroit is on the cusp of a technology renaissance that is redefining its identity and establishing a new standard for innovation in the Midwest.

Posted by Ebony JJ Curry, Senior Reporter

Ebony JJ is an accomplished journalist with an extensive background in all areas of journalism, with a focus on impactful stories that focus on the advancement of the Black community through politics, economic development, community, and social justice. She is a senior reporter and can be reached via her email: [email protected] Connect with her on IG: @thatssoebony_

