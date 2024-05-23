Virtual guide dogs: new navigation for the visually impaired | FIU News





FIU engineering majors Gabriel Habeck and Michael Romano have always had a passion for improving people's lives through innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Our world's toughest challenges require novel, groundbreaking solutions,” said Romano, a mechanical engineering senior from Massachusetts. “Working with Gabriel, we blended our engineering backgrounds with our knowledge of technology and AI to come up with new solutions to the challenges of vision impairment.”

The two-member team recently founded BeyondSight, an assistive technology company that gives visually impaired people the safety and freedom to go anywhere. The company's products are smart glasses that collect visual data and haptic feedback belts that use touch instead of vision to recreate 3D environments. Visually impaired people will be able to better navigate and react to the physical world around them. The Panther duo say that by using technology that matches the brain's natural processing capabilities, BeyondSight can provide a better experience than a red cane or a guide dog.

BeyondSight blends AI with haptic feedback (using touch and vibration to communicate sensations and feelings) to give users enhanced situational awareness and the freedom to explore new places without fear of injury.

The AI ​​glasses detect objects and people in the user's immediate surroundings (up to 30 feet), while a specially designed belt tells the user how close or far an object is through a series of vibrations. The closer the object is to the user, the stronger the vibrations. The belt also indicates whether an object is located to the user's right, left, or center by emitting vibrations on the appropriate side.

“Our technology delivers information to users in a way that feels natural, helping them avoid the common pitfall of AI over-processing data,” said Habech, a third-year electrical engineering student from Brazil. He added that the patent-pending BeyondSight process allows users to easily interpret information as an extension of their natural senses. This creates a unique synergy between computer and brain, helping the visually impaired experience a new sense of independence and security.

The two entrepreneurial students have been working closely with StartUP FIU, the university's dedicated innovation hub, for the past six months. Mentors Emily Gresham, assistant vice president for research, innovation and economic development and co-founder of StartUP FIU, and Robert Hacker, director and co-founder of StartUP FIU, have supported the team. They helped the students perfect their pitch for eMerge Americas, South Florida's leading global tech conference and trade show. The mentors are also working with founders who are looking to raise funding to develop a minimum viable product, or MVP.

Beyond Sight currently has three part-time interns and is funded by a grant from a private foundation, and Habeck and Romano met with two potential investors this week.

“One of the most rewarding activities at StartUP FIU is working with founders on ideas, and Gabe and Mike are natural entrepreneurs, so we have high hopes for them,” Gresham said. “If you're reading this and you're an investor, please give me a call. I'd be happy to introduce you to Gabe and Mike.”

